San Antonio Spurs look to improve home record with Thursday's game against Atlanta

click to enlarge Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs The Spurs' young cast of players has faced a rough November.

Earlier this month, 19-year-old Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama commented on the adversity facing his team — the youngest in the NBA — following its fifth consecutive loss."It just motivates me more," Wembanyama told reporters after a 113-118 trouncing by the Miami Heat. "Nobody in the locker room is putting their head down and giving up, so we're here and we're ready."It's been a rough November for the Spurs, who after enduring an extended losing streak that included the team's second 40-point loss of the season, are likely ready to turn the page on the NBA calendar. San Antonio's recent rough patch served as a stark reminder that the team is in year two of a rebuild, and won only 22 games last season.Former Spurs Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills make their only appearance at the Frost Bank Center this season, as San Antonio looks to improve its woeful home record on Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks.