San Antonio Spurs' new gear reminds fans of Seattle SuperSonics

click to enlarge Courtesy of Spurs Sports & Entertainment The Spurs City Jersey's for the 2023-24 season feature a neon green and orange color scheme with retro lettering.

Spurs city edition jersey look like Seattle old jerseys😂😂 sticking w the old school jerseys for now. — Mat3o (@MateoBeStressed) November 2, 2023

"This one's got me f'd up... this is a very Seattle SuperSonics themed court... for your San Antonio Spurs," X user @sig_50 said of the team's court design.



This one’s got me f’d up…this is a very Seattle SuperSonics themed court….for your San Antonio Spurs…. https://t.co/0m2EvtPk4W — Ben Sigwart (@sig_50) October 30, 2023

Everyone in SA fretting about the team moving to Austin when really we should have been worried about Seattle 🤔 — Caroline Stefko (@cgstefko) October 30, 2023

The San Antonio Spurs unveiled new retro-style City Edition jerseys Thursday — an annual event that frequently draws oohs and ahs from fans.However, this year's design — a tribute to HemisFair '68, San Antonio's city-altering world's fair — is leaving many on social media baffled. Some are even comparing the design to that of the lone-gone Seattle SuperSonics.The neon orange and green jerseys feature the city's name spelled out in a mid-century-style serifed font.Meanwhile, the Spurs' redesigned home court — unveiled the same time as the jerseys — features the same color scheme along with the Tower of the Americas outlined by what appears to be an orange sun."The World's Fair was one of the first officially designated international expositions in the Southwest United States and made the late '60s a pivotal time in our city," Spurs Senior Vice President of Brand Engagement Becky Kimbro said in a statement explaining the choice. "We saw this era as the perfect illustration of the growth and vibrancy embodied by both our community and our team."However, some social media users appear to be confusing the Tower of the Americas, built as a centerpiece for HemisFair, for the Seattle Space Needle."Spurs city edition jersey look like Seattle old jerseys," social media user @MateoBeStressed chimed in on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Sticking [with] the old school jerseys for now.""If you had showed me this, without the name, I would say it's a Seattle Supersonics court," @Flitchet wrote.User @cgstefko responded, saying, "Everyone in SA fretting about the team moving to Austin when really we should have been worried about Seattle."Indeed, the Seattle SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, leaving the Emerald City without a basketball team. The NBA has since hinted that Seattle could receive an expansion team.Fans can purchase the Spurs' new SuperSonic-looking gear at the Frost Bank Center or online. The Silver and Black will debut their new jerseys and court in a Nov. 10 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves .