San Antonio store mistakenly sells Wembanyama ROTY T-shirts before award is given

The NBA will announce the winner of its coveted Rookie of the Year award Monday night.

By on Mon, May 6, 2024 at 11:56 am

The NBA first revealed that Wemby was a top-three finalist for the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards on April 22.
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
The NBA first revealed that Wemby was a top-three finalist for the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards on April 22.
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama has won the NBA’s coveted Rookie of the Year Award (ROTY).

Or so says someone stocking shelves at a South Side Dick’s Sporting Goods.

On Sunday, Spurs super fan Mark Burnett shared photos on the social media channel X that showed white T-shirts on a sales rack emblazoned with the words “ROTY” and “Victor Wembanyama.” He said he'd spotted them at a "certain sporting good store on the South Side of San Antonio."

Another X user, @ robert_zepeda20, even chimed in that he'd “bought a few.”

There’s just one problem: Wemby hasn't bagged the award yet. Indeed, the NBA isn’t slated to announce the ROTY winner until Monday night at 6 p.m. CST. The unveiling will happen before the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs. During a Monday morning visit to the Dick's at 2310 SW Military Drive, a store employee who preferred not to give his name, confirmed the ROTY shirts had been in the store for "a while" and were mistakenly put out for sale over the weekend.

The retailer has since returned the shirts to its stockroom and won't put them back on the sales floor until the award is final. Assuming, of course, Wemby wins.

The comments from the Dick's employee line up with info Burnett provided in a since-deleted tweet.

“Dicks Sporting Goods on SW Military has them in stock ready for release but will not give a release date,” Burnett wrote in the removed post. “They have been pulled from the shelves until the official announcement. I would definitely check any Dicks Sporting Goods after tomorrow’s official announcement.”
Spurs superfan Mark Burnett said a South Side Dick's Sporting Goods location has Wembanyama ROTY T-shirts in its back room.
X / @SpursSixthMan
Spurs superfan Mark Burnett said a South Side Dick's Sporting Goods location has Wembanyama ROTY T-shirts in its back room.
The NBA first announced on April 22 that Wemby is a top-three finalist for the both the ROTY and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Both recognitions — along with the league's Most Valuable Player award — are selected by a global panel of sports journalists. The journos pick the three finalists, and a ranked vote predetermines the winner in each.

Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game this past season. For reference, those three stats are all higher than those posted by Lebron James’ during his 2003 rookie season.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

May 1, 2024

