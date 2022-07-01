San Antonio teen Nicholas Barrón wins $25,000 at national musical theatre competition

Barrón received the award in recognition of his role as Dominique in The Baker's Wife as well as his showstopping solo performance of "This Is Not Over Yet" from Parade.
"I am so grateful for this opportunity to learn from my peers who've taught me so much in one week about life and craftsmanship," Barrón said in a news release. "Representing San Antonio at this level was an honor and I'm so thankful for the support from family and friends and the Las Casas Foundation!"
The Jimmy's — hosted by Broadway and TV star Kate Reinders at New York City's Minskoff Theatre — brought together students representing 46 regional organizations from across the United States. Students participated in one week of professional coaching and rehearsals in New York, culminating with a showcase performance.
Barrón — representing San Antonio's Las Casas Foundation — was one of two grand prize winners crowned at the Jimmys. San Diego's Kendall Becerra — representing The Broadway San Diego Awards — received the award for "Best Performance by an Actress" along with a $25,000 scholarship.
"We are immensely proud of the talent we continue to foster and celebrate in San Antonio," Board Chair for the Las Casas Foundation Kevin Parman said in a news release. "In addition to winning scholarship funds ... Las Casas offers area students the opportunity to compete at the Jimmy Awards and get a first-hand look at the profession on a grand Broadway scale."
The 2022 Jimmy's are available to view in full on Facebook and YouTube.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.