San Antonio teen Nicholas Barrón wins $25,000 at national musical theatre competition

Barrón, a rising senior at NESA, was awarded Best Performance by an Actor at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 2:41 pm

click to enlarge Nicholas Barrón performs at the Jimmy Awards. - FULL OUT CREATIVE
Full Out Creative
Nicholas Barrón performs at the Jimmy Awards.
San Antonio teen Nicholas Barrón took home the title of "Best Performance by an Actor" at the 13th annual National High School Musical Theatre Awards — also known as The Jimmy's — Monday.

Barrón received the award in recognition of his role as Dominique in The Baker's Wife as well as his showstopping solo performance of "This Is Not Over Yet" from Parade.

Alongside the prestigious honor, Barrón — a rising senior at the North East School of the Arts — was awarded $25,000 to fund his education.

"I am so grateful for this opportunity to learn from my peers who've taught me so much in one week about life and craftsmanship," Barrón said in a news release. "Representing San Antonio at this level was an honor and I'm so thankful for the support from family and friends and the Las Casas Foundation!"

The Jimmy's — hosted by Broadway and TV star Kate Reinders at New York City's Minskoff Theatre — brought together students representing 46 regional organizations from across the United States. Students participated in one week of professional coaching and rehearsals in New York, culminating with a showcase performance.

Barrón — representing San Antonio's Las Casas Foundation — was one of two grand prize winners crowned at the Jimmys. San Diego's Kendall Becerra — representing The Broadway San Diego Awards — received the award for "Best Performance by an Actress" along with a $25,000 scholarship.

click to enlarge Kendall Becerra (left) and Nicholas Barrón accept their awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor. - TRICIA BARON
Tricia Baron
Kendall Becerra (left) and Nicholas Barrón accept their awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.
Also representing the Las Casas Foundation, Anna Zavelson, a recent graduate of Vandegrift High School in Austin, was selected as a Top Eight Finalist at the Jimmys, earning a $3,000 scholarship for her performance as Anya in Anastasia and her vocal solo "Higher" from the musical Allegiance.

"We are immensely proud of the talent we continue to foster and celebrate in San Antonio," Board Chair for the Las Casas Foundation Kevin Parman said in a news release. "In addition to winning scholarship funds ... Las Casas offers area students the opportunity to compete at the Jimmy Awards and get a first-hand look at the profession on a grand Broadway scale."

The 2022 Jimmy's are available to view in full on Facebook and YouTube.

