San Antonio theme park Six Flags Fiesta Texas to get first-of-its-kind esports gaming center

The new gaming center will include PCs and consoles, along with a 52-seat lounge and a 1601-seat theater.

By on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 2:51 pm

click to enlarge The two-story gaming center will include a 52-seat lounge, 50 custom gaming PCs and console-style gaming set ups. - Courtesy / Six Flags Fiesta Texas
Courtesy / Six Flags Fiesta Texas
The two-story gaming center will include a 52-seat lounge, 50 custom gaming PCs and console-style gaming set ups.
San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas will be home to a two-story, state-of-the-art esports gaming campus dubbed ESIX, company officials said Thursday.

“This cutting-edge gaming arena is a first for the amusement industry, representing our dedication to offering a premium experience in every aspect of our guests' visit,” Six Flags Park President Jeffrey Siebert said in an emailed statement.

Fiesta Texas will collaborate with the University of Texas San Antonio's Roadrunner Gaming organization for venue feedback and future employment opportunities, officials also said. The company didn't reveal an opening date for the center but said it will make updates available online.

ESIX will include 50 custom gaming PC stations for guests of all skill levels. The computers will be outfitted with the latest graphics cards, monitors and other gear. The facility also will support console-style gaming setups, and those wanting to livestream their play can do so in a private sound room.

A 52-seat lounge at the center will include amenities such as phone charging stations and a full-service bar. Additionally, a 1,601-seat theater will allow visitors to watch esports tournaments and events.

