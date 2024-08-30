San Antonio Zoo celebrates frontline workers with free admission in September

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, those currently employed as doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters and EMTs from across Texas will receive free admission into the award-winning zoo. The only requirement is that they provide the appropriate identification when obtaining a ticket.
“At San Antonio Zoo, we deeply value the courage and commitment of our frontline heroes who constantly put others before themselves,” San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. “This initiative is our way of saying thank you, offering these extraordinary individuals a chance to unwind and enjoy quality time with their families. We hope this gesture allows them to feel our sincere gratitude for their remarkable service and dedication.”
As an added bonus, frontline workers will receive a 50% discount on tickets for up to four additional guests.
In celebration of the spooky season, frontline heroes visiting the zoo after Sept. 21 will also can experience ZooBoo, the annual Halloween event featuring daily trick-or-treating, among other activities.
More information about Frontline Heroes Appreciation Month and ZooBoo are available on the San Antonio Zoo website.
