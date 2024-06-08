San Antonio Zoo introduces annual pass for its train rides

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo The San Antonio Zoo's C.W.T Express is new diesel-style locomotive that runs on its miniature train track.

All aboard for a year of unlimited adventure!The San Antonio Zoo has rolled out a $25 pass that allows adults and children a year's worth of unlimited rides on the C.W.T Express, a new diesel-style locomotive that carries on the park's history of miniature train rides that have been a highlight for generations of visitors.

The San Antonio Zoo Train, which began its first run back in 1956, boasts the title of the longest miniature railroad in the world.



The new offer is the first time the zoo has offered an annual pass for its train rides.

"Our community has so many special memories with our beloved trains, and we've heard you loud and clear,” San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said. ”That's why we're thrilled to offer this annual pass for unlimited rides, so you can create even more unforgettable moments with us, your friends and your family."

Each train in the zoo's fleet now includes enhanced amenities such as increased legroom, improved seating arrangements, upgraded sound systems and full ADA accessibility, according to zoo officials.



The annual passes and more information on them are available at the San Antonio Zoo’s Train Depot or via the zoological park's website.