San Antonio Zoo to host an after-hours Pride party on Friday, June 17

Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Night Out at the Zoo unites community members of all ages and identities.
The San Antonio Zoological Society and Pride San Antonio are teaming up to present the second annual Night Out at the Zoo — a celebration of the city's LGBTQ+ community — on Friday, June 17.
The family-friendly fun begins at 6 p.m. and will continue throughout the evening. The event will have something for everyone, including a parade, live music, a fashion show, a dance party, a photo booth, food and merchandise from local vendors, and even animal interactions!
Local drag performers Kendoll and Kristi Waters will emcee during the festivities, and Mayor Ron Nirenberg will also deliver a speech.
Night Out at the Zoo will honor San Antonio's diverse array of people and wildlife alike.
"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are essential to maintaining a vibrant and flourishing community," President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow said in a press release. "I hope that Night Out at the Zoo inspires even more people to love, engage with, act for, and protect animals and the places they live."
Tickets can be purchased at the zoo's front gate or on the San Antonio Zoo's website.
$15, 6-10 p.m., Friday, June 17, San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N St Mary's St., (210) 734-7184, sazoo.org.
