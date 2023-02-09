San Antonio Zoo's Valentine's Day speed dating bonanza Meet Your Next Ex returns Saturday

Attendees can expect specialty drinks, speed dating and animal interactions.

By on Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 9:05 am

click to enlarge The event is only for those who are at least 21-years-old. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
The event is only for those who are at least 21-years-old.
With Valentines Day just around the corner, the San Antonio Zoo is inviting all Alamo City singles to "meet their next ex" at their annual speed dating event.

Attendees can expect to sip on specialty drinks, participate in speed dating and interact with some of the many exotic animals that call the San Antonio Zoo home, according to the park's website.

"This event is the perfect Girls or Guys Night out where you can dance the night away at club Wild Thingz, where the music is always roaring," the zoo's website says.

What's more, armbands will be given out to help potential mates identify those who are single, taken or involved in a complicated romance.

General admission tickets for the Feb. 11 event are $30. Meet Your Next Ex is only open to those 21+.

$30, 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 734-7184, sazoo.org/meet-your-next-ex.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

