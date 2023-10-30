San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House is turning off the lights for 'Blackout' event

Visitors brave enough to enter will have to navigate the haunted house with only a glow stick.

By on Mon, Oct 30, 2023 at 9:55 am

Tickets for the 13th Floor's Blackout event start at $24.99 per person, and can be purchased by visiting its website.
Courtesy Photo / Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group
Tickets for the 13th Floor's Blackout event start at $24.99 per person, and can be purchased by visiting its website.
San Antonio’s 13th Floor Haunted House is getting even scarier next month for its "Blackout" event, according to a press release.

Between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, the haunted house will turn out all of its lights, and those brave enough to enter will have to navigate the 13th Floor — ranked among the scariest haunted houses in the nation by the Travel Chanel — with only a glow stick to light the way.

“Blackout is our favorite night at 13th Floor San Antonio,” general manager Blaine Skreenock said in a statement. “The energy is heightened when the lights go out, and the groups going through experience what it is like to cross boundaries of fear.”

Although the lights will be off, all the ghouls, ghosts, and goblins will still be present at the 13th Floor, popping out and scaring victims — er, we mean visitors.

Tickets for the 13th Floor’s Blackout event start at $24.99 and can be purchased online.

13th Floor is still offering standard tours through Nov. 4 for those who prefer to have the lights on. Hours and ticket information can be found on the haunted house's website.

