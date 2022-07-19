San Antonio's Briscoe Museum celebrates National Day of the Cowboy this Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum The event will feature a variety of activities suitable for different age groups.

This free, full-day event celebrating the National Day of the Cowboy has grown into a beloved annual Briscoe tradition, which serves to honor and preserve the legacy of cowboys, cowgirls, vaqueros and other American pioneers.The family-friendly festival has something for everyone.The youngest in the herd are likely to enjoy diversions such as a scavenger hunt, stick-pony barrel racing, horseshoe toss, dress-up and balloon animals, along with a storytime centered around important figures in Western history. Sculpting, saddle- and spur-making, rawhide braiding and lassoing tutorials will be available for older buckaroos, along with live music from local country band Clint Tomerlin & The Turnarounds.Chuck Wagon Cooking will serve up peach cobbler and beans to accompany assorted Wild West-themed grub from San Antonio's award-winning food truck Benjie's Munch.