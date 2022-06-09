San Antonio's Briscoe Museum kicks off its Summer Film Series with The Searchers on June 19

click to enlarge
John Wayne stars as Civil War veteran Ethan Edwards in The Searchers.
Critically acclaimed 1956 Western The Searchers (John Ford) is leading the herd this month as the first film in Briscoe Western Art Museum's Summer Film Series.
The Searchers
follows Civil War veteran Ethan Edwards (John Wayne) on a treacherous mission across Texas to find his niece, Debbie (Natalie Wood), who has been kidnapped by Comanche Native Americans. The film
has been described by critics as a relevant commentary on racial prejudice and the dangerous consequences of revenge.
The series will continue with screenings of Dances with Wolves
on Sunday, July 17 and Wind River
on Sunday, Aug. 21.
All screenings will take place in the Briscoe's Jack Guenther Pavilion. Each screening is included with general museum admission and will be preceded by a short presentation on the common themes and qualities of Western films. Free beverages will be served, courtesy of Ranger Creek Brewery, with popcorn and other snacks available for purchase.
The film series will occur alongside the museum's newest exhibition, "The Sons of Charlie Russell: Cowboys Artists of America," which will remain on view through Sept. 5. Curated by Emily Wilson, the exhibition features an eclectic collection of over 70 works (1890-present) encompassing the steadfast traditions of Western art. Museum visitors can immerse themselves in pieces by 19th-century Western art pioneers in addition to contemporary contributions to the genre.
More information about the Summer Film Series is available on the Briscoe's website
.
$6-$12, 1 p.m., Sunday, June 19, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.
