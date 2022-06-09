San Antonio's Briscoe Museum kicks off its Summer Film Series with The Searchers on June 19

The Searchers is the first of three classic Westerns that will be screened at museum this summer.

By on Thu, Jun 9, 2022 at 1:43 pm

click to enlarge John Wayne stars as Civil War veteran Ethan Edwards in The Searchers. - HBO MAX
HBO Max
John Wayne stars as Civil War veteran Ethan Edwards in The Searchers.
Critically acclaimed 1956 Western The Searchers (John Ford) is leading the herd this month as the first film in Briscoe Western Art Museum's  Summer Film Series.

The Searchers  follows Civil War veteran Ethan Edwards (John Wayne) on a treacherous mission across Texas to find his niece, Debbie (Natalie Wood), who has been kidnapped by Comanche Native Americans. The film has been described by critics as a relevant commentary on racial prejudice and the dangerous consequences of revenge.

The series will continue with screenings of Dances with Wolves on Sunday, July 17 and Wind River on Sunday, Aug. 21.
All screenings will take place in the Briscoe's Jack Guenther Pavilion. Each screening is included with general museum admission and will be preceded by a short presentation on the common themes and qualities of Western films. Free beverages will be served, courtesy of Ranger Creek Brewery, with popcorn and other snacks available for purchase.

The film series will occur alongside the museum's newest exhibition, "The Sons of Charlie Russell: Cowboys Artists of America," which will remain on view through Sept. 5. Curated by Emily Wilson, the exhibition features an eclectic collection of over 70 works (1890-present) encompassing the steadfast traditions of Western art. Museum visitors can immerse themselves in pieces by 19th-century Western art pioneers in addition to contemporary contributions to the genre.

More information about the Summer Film Series is available on the Briscoe's website.

$6-$12, 1 p.m., Sunday, June 19, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.

Arts Slideshows

Watch a movie outdoors Various Locations, slabcinema.com Slab Cinema, San Antonio's favorite purveyor of outdoor film screenings, has something for everyone to enjoy. With film series offered at various locations throughout the city featuring everything from classic James Bond films to the latest blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sure to find a movie to suit your (and your friends' and family's) tastes. Photo via Instagram / slabcinema

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels 400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com Perhaps Central Texas’ favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There’s plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all! Photo via Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

