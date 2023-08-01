LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio's Frost Bank taking over AT&T Center naming rights, source says

The San Antonio Spurs haven't commented on the reported deal with Frost Bank.

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 9:57 am

click to enlarge A new corporate entity had claimed naming rights to the AT&T Center, according to a news report. - Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
A new corporate entity had claimed naming rights to the AT&T Center, according to a news report.
San Antonio-based Frost Bank is about to take over naming rights for the AT&T Center, the home of the Spurs, KSAT News reports, citing an unnamed source. 

The NBA team has been searching for a new arena naming rights sponsor since November 2021, when AT&T — once headquartered in the Alamo City but since relocated to Dallas — declined to renew its deal.

The Spurs haven't commented on the reported naming rights deal with Frost.

Frost officials declined comment to KSAT on the development. However, in a statement, the company acknowledged that it had a "long-standing relationship" with the Spurs.

The person who shared news of the pending deal didn't tell KSAT how long the contract between Frost and the Spurs might last.

