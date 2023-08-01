San Antonio's Frost Bank taking over AT&T Center naming rights, source says

[
{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "27560945",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Air Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "27688470",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
A new corporate entity had claimed naming rights to the AT&T Center, according to a news report.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
San Antonio-based Frost Bank is about to take over naming rights for the AT&T Center, the home of the Spurs, KSAT News reports
, citing an unnamed source.
The NBA team has been searching for a new arena naming rights sponsor since November 2021, when AT&T — once headquartered in the Alamo City but since relocated to Dallas — declined to renew its deal.
The Spurs haven't commented on the reported naming rights deal with Frost.
Frost officials declined comment to KSAT on the development. However, in a statement, the company acknowledged that it had a "long-standing relationship" with the Spurs.
The person who shared news of the pending deal didn't tell KSAT how long the contract between Frost and the Spurs might last.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed