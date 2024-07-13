San Antonio's Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort will hold murder mystery events all summer

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Hyatt Regency Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa will host murder mystery events every Saturday this summer.

Guests will arrive and be assigned a character to fit the night's theme, which will include "Christmas in July," "Murder and Margaritaland," "Clue" and others. Costumes won't be provided, but guests are encouraged to dress up according to each theme.



Participants will work together to solve the mystery and win prizes for things like who makes the most fake money in the game, who's most in-character and, of course, who correctly solves the mystery. Ticket prices include appetizers and an open bar for 21-and-over participants.



“The murder mystery events feature a fun-filled evening complete with a unique and engaging storyline, delicious food and drinks created by our talented culinary team, and prizes," Hyatt Regency



Each event costs $70 for adults and $40 for children, and they start at 7 p.m. Reservations must be made online or by calling (210) 876-2481.



Hop to, Nancy Drew.The Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa is partnering with San Antonio-based entertainment company Baker Street Mystery to host a summer of murder mystery events every Saturday through August 31.