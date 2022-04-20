Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club brings Aida Rodriguez to its stage this weekend

The comic's first solo standup special debuted on HBO Max last year.

By on Wed, Apr 20, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Aida Rodriguez hasn't been shy about making her past part of her act. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
Aida Rodriguez hasn't been shy about making her past part of her act.
If the adage that "comedy equals tragedy plus time" is true, then Puerto Rican and Dominican standup comedian Aida Rodriguez has enough material in her back pocket to last her a lifetime.

When she was a child, Rodriguez was kidnapped twice — once by her mother in the Dominican Republic and once by her grandmother and uncle in New York to protect her from her mother's dangerous boyfriend. In the past, she hasn't been shy about making her life part of her act.

"You can cry about it, or you can laugh about it. Those are your two options," Rodriguez told Esquire magazine in 2019.

Since making it as a finalist on the eighth season of Last Comic Standing in 2014, Rodriguez has gone on to land a half-hour comedy special on Netflix as part of the 2019 comedy anthology series Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.  Last year, she made her first solo standup special for HBO Max, Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, where she joked about meeting her estranged father and wokeness.

$40-$160, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, April 22, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

About The Author

Kiko Martinez

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
