San Antonio's Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club brings Aida Rodriguez to its stage this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club Aida Rodriguez hasn't been shy about making her past part of her act.

If the adage that "comedy equals tragedy plus time" is true, then Puerto Rican and Dominican standup comedian Aida Rodriguez has enough material in her back pocket to last her a lifetime.When she was a child, Rodriguez was kidnapped twice — once by her mother in the Dominican Republic and once by her grandmother and uncle in New York to protect her from her mother's dangerous boyfriend. In the past, she hasn't been shy about making her life part of her act."You can cry about it, or you can laugh about it. Those are your two options," Rodriguez toldmagazine in 2019.Since making it as a finalist on the eighth season ofin 2014, Rodriguez has gone on to land a half-hour comedy special on Netflix as part of the 2019 comedy anthology seriesLast year, she made her first solo standup special for HBO Max,, where she joked about meeting her estranged father and wokeness.