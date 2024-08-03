San Antonio's McNay Art Museum showing Japanese film classic Samurai I on Sunday

Released the same year as Kurosawa’s classic Seven Samurai (1954), Samurai I is less visceral and gripping, but more impressionistic. Its gorgeous color cinematography creates a moving woodblock print of a floating world.
Toshiro Mifune (who, of course, is in Seven Samurai as well) delivers perhaps the greatest performance in his storied career, crafting a portrait that is both mythic and deeply felt. The McNay’s inaugural Summer Film Series celebrates the museum’s 70th anniversary by showcasing films released in 1954.
Free for members and $10 for nonmembers, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, [email protected], mcnayart.org/mcnay70.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed