San Antonio's McNay Art Museum spotlights Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque in new exhibition

'Picasso & Braque: Radicals' also features a selection of works by artists who gleaned inspiration from the pair.

By on Tue, May 24, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Georges Braque, Still Life with Pipe, 1930. Oil on canvas. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Mary and Sylvan Lang Collection, 1975.23. © Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/ ADAGP, Paris. - COURTESY OF MCNAY ART MUSEUM
Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Georges Braque, Still Life with Pipe, 1930. Oil on canvas. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Mary and Sylvan Lang Collection, 1975.23. © Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/ ADAGP, Paris.
Viewers will be able to witness how the innovative artworks of Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque transformed traditional methods of representation at the McNay Art Museum's exhibition "Picasso & Braque: Radicals," which opens Wednesday, May 25 in the Lawson Print Gallery.

The result of a major repositioning in the history of art, Cubist artworks capture shifting perspectives in the early 20th century. Picasso's and Braque's experiments with line, geometry and depth challenged artistic convention, thus making their marks in history as revolutionary figures.

A selection of artworks by artists that gleaned inspiration from the pair are also included in the exhibition, including pieces by John Marin, Fannie Hillsmith and Bill Reily, among others.

$10-$20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday May 25-Aug. 28, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org. — AA

