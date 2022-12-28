San Antonio's New Year's Eve party Celebrate SA brings fireworks and fun to downtown Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / SA Parks Foundation News4's live TV coverage of the event starts at 10:30 p.m.

"Dancing in the Streets" is the theme for this year's installment of San Antonio's official New Year's Eve party — an unsurprising choice after pandemic lockdowns and restrictions.Live performers helping ring in 2023 include West Side soul group Eddie & The Valiants, indie rockers John Charlie's Heavy Love and DJ Isaiahfromtexas.Food, adult beverages and art vendors will provide needed refreshments — and culture — before fireworks begin to pop off above Hemisfair. All benefits from the extravaganza fund city and county parks.Don't want to deal with the crowds? That's fine too. News4's live TV coverage of the event starts at 10:30 p.m.