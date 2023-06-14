San Antonio's official Fourth of July celebration to light up Woodlawn Lake Park

click to enlarge Oscar Moreno The annual event features food vendors, children's activities and — of course — fireworks.

Every July 4, America throws a nationwide series of birthday parties, from sea to shining sea.This year, San Antonians can join in the fun at Woodlawn Lake Park from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on our nation's birthday, where the city will hold its Official Fourth of July Celebration. The annual event is presented by the San Antonio Parks Foundation and the city's Parks and Recreation Department.The morning will begin quietly, with water aerobics from 9-10 a.m. in the park's pool and zumba from 10 a.m.-noon in the Woodlawn Lake Gym. Both events are organized by the San Antonio Parks Foundation.At 11 a.m., the the free and family-friendly outdoor festivities will kick into full gear.Near the playground under the pavilion, the Parks Foundation and San Antonio Public Library will host free activities for children from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Carnival games for all ages will be held throughout the event in conjunction with live performances from Sonora Hechicera, an all-female cumbia band, and the U.S. Air Force Band of the West, featuring Top Flight.Most importantly, like at any good Independence Day gathering, there will be food — furnished by an all-American diversity of local vendors and food trucks. From classic Fourth of July fare like burgers, hot dogs and BBQ, to San Antonio favorites like tacos and chicken on a stick, to refreshing summer coolers like aguas frescas, mangonadas and raspas — there will truly be everything under the sun.The party celebrating our nation's independence continues with free-to-attend wrestling matches from noon-5 p.m. hosted by Texas Wrestling and Entertainment. For those seeking respite from the heat in the H-E-B Cool Zones, free loteria games will be held with any number of prizes, from SeaWorld or San Antonio Zoo tickets to prizes from other local institutions.At 7 p.m., the Welcome Salute, featuring San Antonio city council members, Bexar County commissioners and distinguished local guests, will kick off the evening program. Finally, two hours later at 9 p.m., the skies above the Woodlawn Lake lighthouse will explode with fireworks for twelve minutes of glory, ecstasy and color.Guests are encouraged to bring copious amounts of water, protection against the sun and lawn chairs and blankets for seating.