San Antonio's Rock Box is hosting Shrek Rave this weekend

The "wild night of ogre-sized fun" will be held at the Rock Box at 1123 E. Houston Street, according to a Facebook event.
Attendees are encouraged to come in costume, whether as Lord Farquaad, Pinocchio, Princess Fiona or the green man himself. DJs at the event will spin nothing but songs from the DreamWorks Animation franchise's soundtracks.
The original Shrek came out in 2001, based on the 1990 picture book Shrek! by William Steig. Four more movies followed, along with television specials, video games, Puss in Boots spin-offs and even a musical.
Saturday's San Antonio rave is part of a Shrek dance-party craze sweeping North America. On the same day, Shrek Raves will also be held in Ontario and San Francisco, according to the official Shrek Rave Instagram account. The only other Texas stop scheduled through the end of the year is an El Paso event in late September.
Presale tickets for the Rock Box show are $25 and can be purchased online. This event is hosted by Twin Productions.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed