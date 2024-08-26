WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio's Rock Box is hosting Shrek Rave this weekend

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character.

By on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 at 3:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character. - Wikimedia Commons / Roland Zumbühl
Wikimedia Commons / Roland Zumbühl
Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character.
This Saturday, San Antonio Shrek fans can slather on green body paint and dance the night away at a Shrek Rave.

The "wild night of ogre-sized fun" will be held at the Rock Box at 1123 E. Houston Street, according to a Facebook event.

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume, whether as Lord Farquaad, Pinocchio, Princess Fiona or the green man himself. DJs at the event will spin nothing but songs from the DreamWorks Animation franchise's soundtracks.

The original Shrek came out in 2001, based on the 1990 picture book Shrek! by William Steig. Four more movies followed, along with television specials, video games, Puss in Boots spin-offs and even a musical.

Saturday's San Antonio rave is part of a Shrek dance-party craze sweeping North America. On the same day, Shrek Raves will also be held in Ontario and San Francisco, according to the official Shrek Rave Instagram account. The only other Texas stop scheduled through the end of the year is an El Paso event in late September.

Presale tickets for the Rock Box show are $25 and can be purchased online. This event is hosted by Twin Productions.

$25, Doors  at 9 p.m., show at 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 803-2101, therockboxsa.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Public Library sci-fi book club discussing Stephen King's Fairy Tale

By Brandyn Miller

Fans have praised Stephen King's Fairy Tale as one of the author's strongest recent works.

Here's how to attend Boerne's celebration for its Little League All-Stars team

By Stephanie Koithan

The Boerne team celebrates a victory during the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

San Antonio Museum of Art to host spooky Japanese-themed events next week

By Stephanie Koithan

San Antonio Museum of Art will offer a free screening of 1998 J-horror classic Ringu.

San Antonio's Marriott Rivercenter hosting Japanese-inspired pop-ups during San Japan

By Michael Karlis

Folks dress in cosplay during SanJapan 2023 in San Antonio.

Here's how to attend Boerne's celebration for its Little League All-Stars team

By Stephanie Koithan

The Boerne team celebrates a victory during the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Boerne team advances to the U.S. title game for the Little League World Series

By Sanford Nowlin

The Boerne team celebrates a victory during the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Longtime San Antonio Spurs commentator Bill Land has retired

By Adam Doe

Land has worked with the Spurs since 1990 and became the lead play-by-play announcer in 2008.

Study ranks San Antonio Spurs' front office among cheapest in NBA

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs power forward Keldon Johnson throws down a dunk.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us