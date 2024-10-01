SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

San Antonio's San Pedro Playhouse presenting Rocky Horror Show this month

The San Pedro Playhouse’s production promises true-to-source raunch.

By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 10:41 am

click to enlarge Lee Marshall stars as Frank-N-Furter in the San Pedro Playhouse's production of The Rocky Horror Show. - Courtesy Photo / San Pedro Playhouse
Courtesy Photo / San Pedro Playhouse
Lee Marshall stars as Frank-N-Furter in the San Pedro Playhouse's production of The Rocky Horror Show.
The Rocky Horror Show is time-warping back to the San Antonio stage starting this Thursday.

The production, which debuted in London’s West End in 1973, was once widely derided for its brazen sex positivity, gender fluidity and embrace of the glam-rock counterculture. However, it’s since achieved cult status and is beloved by millions for the very same reasons.

Its film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) — starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meatloaf and others — is now a worldwide cultural mainstay enjoyed as a background as costumed fans act out the onscreen happenings. Take your pick on genre. It’s all in good fun.

The San Pedro Playhouse’s production, which will run through Oct. 31, promises true-to-source raunch, and the production is therefore limited to audiences 18 and older. IDs will be checked at the door.

$35-$55, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, San Pedro Playhouse, Oct. 3-31, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, sanpedroplayhouse.org.

