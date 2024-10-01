San Antonio's San Pedro Playhouse presenting Rocky Horror Show this month

The production, which debuted in London’s West End in 1973, was once widely derided for its brazen sex positivity, gender fluidity and embrace of the glam-rock counterculture. However, it’s since achieved cult status and is beloved by millions for the very same reasons.
Its film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) — starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meatloaf and others — is now a worldwide cultural mainstay enjoyed as a background as costumed fans act out the onscreen happenings. Take your pick on genre. It’s all in good fun.
The San Pedro Playhouse’s production, which will run through Oct. 31, promises true-to-source raunch, and the production is therefore limited to audiences 18 and older. IDs will be checked at the door.
$35-$55, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, San Pedro Playhouse, Oct. 3-31, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, sanpedroplayhouse.org.
