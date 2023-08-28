San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas adding 3 new DC Comics-based attractions

After the the addition of three new rides unveiled over the weekend, San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas will boast more DC Comics-themed attractions than any U.S. amusement park, according to park officials.



Fiesta Texas brass showed off plans for the new rides this Saturday: Cyborg Cyber Revolution, Shazam! Tower of Eternity and Metropolis Transit Authority. Officials also said existing attractions are scheduled for new superhero- and supervillain-themed revamps, all within the DC Universe.



"We anticipate a summer 2024 opening for the three new attractions and DC Universe expansion," Fiesta Texas spokesperson Jeffrey Filicko said via email. "This will impact the current Thrill Seeker Park area of the park, which will close after Fright Fest and reopen as construction in the area allows."



Here's a quick look at the three new attractions:



The Cyborg Cyber Revolution features four individual arms rotating passengers through the air in intermeshing orbits. Riders stay seated upright as the arms swing in a circular motion and the tower rotates.



Shazam! Tower of Eternity centers around a rotating drop tower that will whisk riders 70 feet into the air. From there, they'll be subjected to a series of heart-pounding bounce and drop sequences.



The less-adventurous Metropolis Transit Authority will allow passengers an aerial view of the park's DC Universe via a pair of monorail-style trains outfitted in Art-Deco style.