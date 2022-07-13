San Antonio's Tobin Center holding school-supply drive ahead of the upcoming academic year

Wikipedia Commons / Nightryder84
The drive-thru school supply drive will be held in front of the Tobin Center on Tuesday, July 26 from 8 a.m.- 6p.m.
With the beginning of the school year just around the corner, San Antonio’s Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is holding its first-ever school supply drive to support local educators.
Those interested in helping Alamo City teachers get ready for the upcoming school year can drop off supplies including pencils, dry erase markers, notebook paper and other classroom necessities at the performance venue on Tuesday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a news release. The drive-thru event is expected to take place annually.
“Teachers are the foundation of our communities, and we want to thank them for dedicating their days building a brighter future for the next generation,” Tobin Center officials wrote in a statement.
Attendees of any performance at the Tobin Center also can donate to the Tobin Cares program, which among other things, offers discount and complimentary tickets to local teachers and school administrators.
More information on the drive is available online
.
8 a.m-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle., tobincenter.com/schoolsupplydrive
.
