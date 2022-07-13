TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

San Antonio's Tobin Center holding school-supply drive ahead of the upcoming academic year

Those interested in helping can drop off supplies including pencils, dry erase markers, notebook paper and other classroom necessities at the performance venue on Tuesday, July 26.

Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 11:53 am

The drive-thru school supply drive will be held in front of the Tobin Center on Tuesday, July 26 from 8 a.m.- 6p.m.
Wikipedia Commons / Nightryder84
The drive-thru school supply drive will be held in front of the Tobin Center on Tuesday, July 26 from 8 a.m.- 6p.m.
With the beginning of the school year just around the corner, San Antonio’s Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is holding its first-ever school supply drive to support local educators.

Those interested in helping Alamo City teachers get ready for the upcoming school year can drop off supplies including pencils, dry erase markers, notebook paper and other classroom necessities at the performance venue on Tuesday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a news release. The drive-thru event is expected to take place annually.

“Teachers are the foundation of our communities, and we want to thank them for dedicating their days building a brighter future for the next generation,” Tobin Center officials wrote in a statement.

Attendees of any performance at the Tobin Center also can donate to the Tobin Cares program, which among other things, offers discount and complimentary tickets to local teachers and school administrators.

More information on the drive is available online.

8 a.m-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle., tobincenter.com/schoolsupplydrive.

Arts Slideshows

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Everyone we saw celebrating vibrant local culture at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest

All the fun and creative people we saw at San Antonio's Chancla Fest block party

You can actually take the stairs at the Tower of the Americas. It’ll only take you 952 steps to reach the top of the 750-foot-tall structure. Photo via Instagram / nanastravelbook

20 useless facts about San Antonio you can use to impress out-of-towners

