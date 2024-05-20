San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama lands spot on NBA All-Rookie team

click to enlarge Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama has added yet another feather to his cap.

Victor Wembanyama was unanimously picked for the NBA's 2023-2024 All-Rookie First Team, becoming the 12th Spur in franchise history to make the cut, according to league officials.Wembanyama, who earlier this month was selected as 2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year , is the first member of the Silver and Black to receive First-Team honors since Kawhi Leonard in 2011-12.

Over his 71 game appearances during the season, the No. 1 draft pick averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and a league-leading 3.58 blocks, according to the NBA.



Additionally, Wembanyama led all rookies in scoring, rebounds and blocks per game. He scored double figures in all but three of his games, bagging 20-plus in 41 of those matchups, and he also racked up six 30-point games and one 40-point game.



What's more, the center finished the season with 26 games in which he recorded 20 or more points and at least one block, steal, assist and successful three-pointer — the most by any rookie in league history.



Wemby joins Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets, Jaime Jaquez of the Miami Heat and Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors on the 2023-24 All-Rookie First Team, according to the NBA.