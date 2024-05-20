SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama lands spot on NBA All-Rookie team

Wemby is the 12th player in Spurs franchise history to be named to All-Rookie team

By on Mon, May 20, 2024 at 3:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama has added yet another feather to his cap. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama has added yet another feather to his cap.
Victor Wembanyama was unanimously picked for the NBA's 2023-2024 All-Rookie First Team, becoming the 12th Spur in franchise history to make the cut, according to league officials.

Wembanyama, who earlier this month was selected as 2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year, is the first member of the Silver and Black to receive First-Team honors since Kawhi Leonard in 2011-12.

Over his 71 game appearances during the season, the No. 1 draft pick averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and a league-leading 3.58 blocks, according to the NBA.

Additionally, Wembanyama led all rookies in scoring, rebounds and blocks per game. He scored double figures in all but three of his games, bagging 20-plus in 41 of those matchups, and he also racked up six 30-point games and one 40-point game.

What's more, the center finished the season with 26 games in which he recorded 20 or more points and at least one block, steal, assist and successful three-pointer — the most by any rookie in league history.

Wemby joins Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets, Jaime Jaquez of the Miami Heat and Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors on the 2023-24 All-Rookie First Team, according to the NBA.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama wanted Star Wars toy to be first big purchase with NBA paycheck

By Sanford Nowlin

Turns out Victor Wembanyama is a Star Wars fan.

San Antonio Spurs fans frustrated after Wemby's Nike shoe sells out in minutes

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama debuted Nike's alien-inspired shoes in February during the NBA All-Star Weekend Rising Stars scrimmage.

Youth Movement: Victor Wembanyama and the young Spurs look ahead to a new season

By M. Solis

The Spurs are working to bolster the team's backcourt to augment the skills of Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio Brahmas secure UFL playoff spot with 20-15 win over Arlington

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Brahmas will take on the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference championship game on June 9.

Jukebox musical Rock of Ages strutting into San Antonio's Tobin Center

By Caroline Wolff

An earlier cast of Rock of Ages struts its stuff onstage.

Disney’s Frozen musical coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

By Caroline Wolff

The stage production of Frozen includes more than a dozen new songs.

San Antonio youth arts nonprofit SAY Sí holding family friendly block party

By Bryan Rindfuss

Participants in one of SAY Sí's programs create art.

San Antonio's Mission Marquee presenting free screening of Barbie this Saturday

By Kiko Martinez

Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are prepared to journey into the heart of darkness — aka the real world.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us