San Pedro Playhouse and Classic Theatre offer a San Antonio-style take on Shakespeare

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / San Pedro Playhouse
The play is set at Hot Wells ruins on San Antonio's South Side.
San Pedro Playhouse and the Classic Theatre of San Antonio are bringing the Bard to San Pedro Springs Park this April for the debut of Midsummer Sueño
.
Director and playwright Paco Farias puts a South Texas twist on A Midsummer Night's Dream
, one of William Shakespeare's most popular comedies, by integrating contemporary English, Spanish and Spanglish, along with its original verse.
The play — set at Hot Wells ruins on San Antonio's South Side — takes some of Shakespeare's original characters, including Hermia and Helena, and reimagines them with Latinx identities as the parallel characters of Ermida (Lucida Perez) and Elena (Amy Abrigo).
General admission tickets, which run $25 per person for this production of Shakespeare in the Park, include general seating in a grassy area and access to food trucks and vendors. VIP tickets for adults start at $35 each and include reserved seating near the stage along with access to indoor restrooms, a VIP bar and more. Admission for those 18 and under is free.
Free-$50, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, April 9-14, San Pedro Playhouse, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed