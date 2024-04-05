Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Pedro Playhouse and Classic Theatre offer a San Antonio-style take on Shakespeare

Debuting April 9, Midsummer Sueño puts a South Texas twist on A Midsummer Night's Dream.

By on Fri, Apr 5, 2024 at 8:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The play is set at Hot Wells ruins on San Antonio's South Side. - Courtesy Photo / San Pedro Playhouse
Courtesy Photo / San Pedro Playhouse
The play is set at Hot Wells ruins on San Antonio's South Side.
San Pedro Playhouse and the Classic Theatre of San Antonio are bringing the Bard to San Pedro Springs Park this April for the debut of Midsummer Sueño.

Director and playwright Paco Farias puts a South Texas twist on A Midsummer Night's Dream, one of William Shakespeare's most popular comedies, by integrating contemporary English, Spanish and Spanglish, along with its original verse.

The play — set at Hot Wells ruins on San Antonio's South Side — takes some of Shakespeare's original characters, including Hermia and Helena, and reimagines them with Latinx identities as the parallel characters of Ermida (Lucida Perez) and Elena (Amy Abrigo).

General admission tickets, which run $25 per person for this production of Shakespeare in the Park, include general seating in a grassy area and access to food trucks and vendors. VIP tickets for adults start at $35 each and include reserved seating near the stage along with access to indoor restrooms, a VIP bar and more. Admission for those 18 and under is free.

Free-$50, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, April 9-14, San Pedro Playhouse, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Reports: Nike will begin selling Victor Wembanyama 'alien' sneakers next month

By Michael Karlis

Nike signed Victor Wembanyama to shoe deal with a reported $100 million.

Three ways to view the total solar eclipse in San Antonio on April 8

By Kelly Nelson

During totality, it is possible to perceive the sun's corona.

Bill Nye 'the Science Guy' will be in Central Texas for April 8's total solar eclipse

By Nina Rangel

Bill Nye 'the Science Guy' will be in Central Texas for the total solar eclipse April 8.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj brings Off With His Head tour to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

By Dalia Gulca

Minhaj's new standup tour features a mixed bag of material, ranging from Taylor Swift's boyfriend to immigrant family dynamics.

Reports: Nike will begin selling Victor Wembanyama 'alien' sneakers next month

By Michael Karlis

Nike signed Victor Wembanyama to shoe deal with a reported $100 million.

NBA fines San Antonio's Wembanyama $25,000 for celebrating victory over Knicks too hard

By Michael Karlis

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.

Bizarre study says Taylor Swift’s 'Love Story' is best song to listen to during sex

By Nina Rangel

Past studies have revealed songs with 119 BPM are the best for sex.

Shared life and studio space unify the work of two San Antonio artists

By Anjali Gupta

Megan Harrison’s Atramentite is emblematic of her her earlier work, which includes exploration of form and considerations of positive and negative space.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us