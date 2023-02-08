Sandbox Percussion brings a concert of innovative new music to San Antonio this weekend

The percussion quartet will perform at Temple Beth-El Sunday as part of the San Antonio Chamber Music Society's 80th season.

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 1:43 pm

click to enlarge Sandbox Percussion's Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Ian Rosenbaum and Terry Sweeney collaborate with composers as well as artists in other disciplines. - Noah Stern Weber
Noah Stern Weber
Sandbox Percussion's Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Ian Rosenbaum and Terry Sweeney collaborate with composers as well as artists in other disciplines.
Sandbox Percussion's name calls to mind a creative playground activity: digging in the dirt, molding it into complex architecture and smashing it in a frenzied climax when the whim strikes.

Percussionists Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Ian Rosenbaum and Terry Sweeney collaborate with composers as well as artists in other disciplines to craft performances that go beyond toe-tapping rhythms — though there's always plenty of that too.

As part of the San Antonio Chamber Music Society's 80th season, Sandbox brings a concert focused on new music with inventive instrumentation to Temple Beth-El this month.

Featured pieces include Caccese's Bell Patterns, for four tuned desk bells and vibraphone, and Amy Beth Kirsten's triangle quartet may the devil take me, two works that play with resonance by alternating between ringing and muted metallic timbres. The quartet also will perform Pillar V from Andy Akiho's Grammy-nominated piece Seven Pillars, an evening-length work commissioned by Sandbox and developed over the course of an eight-year collaboration with the composer.

Though the program is primarily forward-looking, the ensemble will delve into past canon as well with a keyboard concerto movement by Johann Sebastian Bach and Part 1 of Steve Reich's seminal percussive work Drumming.

$25, 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Temple Beth-El, 211 Belknap Place, (210) 408-1558, sacms.org.

January 25, 2023

