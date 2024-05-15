Schrodinger’s Catfish at San Antonio's Overtime Theater wryly questions reality

For starters, the name of the play — which will run May 17-25 at the Overtime — references physicist Erwin Schrödinger’s pivotal “thought experiment” that placed an imaginary cat in a closed box with a flask of poison and a radioactive source connected to a geiger counter.
First discussed with Albert Einstein in 1935, the concept illustrated one of the key principals of quantum mechanics: that unlike the unseen feline — which was either dead or alive inside the box — particles in the microscopic realm can exist in multiple states at once.
With a broad nod to deceptive characters that troll the internet, Schrodinger’s Catfish wryly questions reality through three eventually converging narratives following two avatars on a first date, a pair of morally challenged developers at a tech startup behind a new dating app, and a young couple grappling with real-life romance and the allure of the virtual world.
Dave Stone-Robb directs a cast of six — not to mention an inanimate character dubbed The Toaster — in what’s billed as a “mind-bending exploration of love in the age of the never-ending Turing test.”
$12-$18, May 17-25, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime, 540 Bandera Road #205, (210) 557-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
