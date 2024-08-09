Sebastian Maniscalco bringing his stand-up comedy show to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

The 47-date tour represents the stand-up’s longest-ever set of road dates.
Known for his physical delivery and reminiscences about an “old-school” Italian American upbringing, Maniscalco frequently looks back on simpler times with nostalgia.
While that occasionally takes him into predictable territory via tired jabs at political correctness, he shines when he applies that lens to modern life’s true absurdities, from people’s lack of manners and empathy to the cesspool that is social media.
$35 and up, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed