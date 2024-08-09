WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Sebastian Maniscalco bringing his stand-up comedy show to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

The About My Father star's new tour will bring him to the Alamo City on Sunday.

By on Fri, Aug 9, 2024 at 3:21 pm

Sebastian Maniscalco is known for riffing on his "old-school" Italian American upbringing.
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Sebastian Maniscalco is known for riffing on his “old-school” Italian American upbringing.
Comic and actor Sebastian Maniscalco, who co-wrote and starred in the 2023 film About My Father, is bringing his It Ain’ t Right tour to San Antonio on Sunday, Aug. 11.

The 47-date tour represents the stand-up’s longest-ever set of road dates.

Known for his physical delivery and reminiscences about an “old-school” Italian American upbringing, Maniscalco frequently looks back on simpler times with nostalgia.

While that occasionally takes him into predictable territory via tired jabs at political correctness, he shines when he applies that lens to modern life’s true absurdities, from people’s lack of manners and empathy to the cesspool that is social media.

$35 and up, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

July 24, 2024

