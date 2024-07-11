SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Spurs opening third San Antonio fan shop location at team's North Side training facility

The Spurs Fan Shop at the Victory Capital Performance Center will open prior to the 2024-25 regular season.

By on Thu, Jul 11, 2024 at 11:56 am

click to enlarge A rendering shows the fan shop planned for the Victory Capital Performance Center. - Courtesy Image / Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Courtesy Image / Spurs Sports & Entertainment
A rendering shows the fan shop planned for the Victory Capital Performance Center.
The San Antonio Spurs organization is adding a retail location to its new North Side training facility.

The Silver and Black will open a Spurs Fan Shop at the Victory Capital Performance Center before the start of the 2024-25 regular season, according to team officials. The NBA franchise also has similar stores in the Frost Bank Center and at San Antonio International Airport.

"The Spurs Fan Shop presented by Victory Capital is designed to provide an interactive, fan-centric retail experience and will give the public an exclusive opportunity to shop at the Victory Capital Performance Center," Becky Kimbro, senior vice president of brand engagement at Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement.

The Spurs Fan Shop will be on the first floor of the Victory Capital Performance Center, part of the team's $500 million The Rock at La Cantera entertainment complex. The Rock, which opened last year, also features an outdoor plaza, a restaurant and members-only social club.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

