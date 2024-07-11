Spurs opening third San Antonio fan shop location at team's North Side training facility

click to enlarge
Courtesy Image / Spurs Sports & Entertainment
A rendering shows the fan shop planned for the Victory Capital Performance Center.
The San Antonio Spurs organization is adding a retail location to its new North Side training facility.
The Silver and Black will open a Spurs Fan Shop at the Victory Capital Performance Center before the start of the 2024-25 regular season, according to team officials. The NBA franchise also has similar stores in the Frost Bank Center and at San Antonio International Airport.
"The Spurs Fan Shop presented by Victory Capital is designed to provide an interactive, fan-centric retail experience and will give the public an exclusive opportunity to shop at the Victory Capital Performance Center," Becky Kimbro, senior vice president of brand engagement at Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement.
The Spurs Fan Shop will be on the first floor of the Victory Capital Performance Center, part of the team's $500 million The Rock at La Cantera entertainment complex. The Rock, which opened last year, also features an outdoor plaza, a restaurant and members-only social club.
