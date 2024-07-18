SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Spurs player Keldon Johnson to hold free basketball camp for San Antonio youth

The camp runs from July 25-26 at San Antonio's Cornerstone High School.

By on Thu, Jul 18, 2024 at 4:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio Spurs power forward Keldon Johnson throws down a dunk. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs power forward Keldon Johnson throws down a dunk.
San Antonio Spurs starter Keldon Johnson is hosting yet another free basketball camp for Alamo City youth next week.

The camp will take place July 25 and 26 at San Antonio's Cornerstone High School, running 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The program is free for boys and girls from ages 8 to 15. All parents need to do is fill out an online form to secure their child's spot.

Keldon and his brother Kaleb, who plays for Silver and Black's G-League affiliate in Austin, will host the clinic. As part of the camp, all participants will receive a free T-shirt.

It's not the first time the Spurs standout has hosted a free clinic. Johnson held a similar camp in Laredo in May, and another back in 2022 at San Antonio's Brunswick School.

"For me, giving back to the city of San Antonio is mandatory," Johnson told TV station KENS5. "Since I was a rookie, San Antonio has always brought me in and welcomed me with open arms with the fans and the San Antonio Spurs fan base."

Johnson's been in the Alamo City since he was drafted by the team in 2019 as the 29th overall pick. During the last NBA season, his fifth with the Spurs, he averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio’s Paper Trail printmaking show holding its 10th annual exhibition

By Sanford Nowlin

Visitors to a past Paper Trail event browse prints, stickers and other work.

Championship rings from San Antonio Spurs Coyote sell for $49,000 at auctions

By Michael Karlis

The Coyote was created by Tim Derk, who entertained Spurs' fans for more than two decades before retiring after a stroke in 2004.

Texas Testicle Festival in Fredericksburg inviting people to have a ball this summer

By Stephanie Koithan

An order of Rocky Mountain oysters awaits a hungry testicle connoisseur.

Chris Paul is latest Spurs player to get a San Antonio mural

By Michael Karlis

Street artist Colton Valentine's latest mural can be found in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 802 San Pedro Ave.

Chris Paul is latest Spurs player to get a San Antonio mural

By Michael Karlis

Street artist Colton Valentine's latest mural can be found in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 802 San Pedro Ave.

San Antonio's Briscoe Museum showing News of the World as its next film screening

By Caroline Wolff

In News of the World, Tom Hanks plays former Confederate Captain Jefferson Kidd.

San Antonio’s Paper Trail printmaking show holding its 10th annual exhibition

By Sanford Nowlin

Visitors to a past Paper Trail event browse prints, stickers and other work.

Texas Testicle Festival in Fredericksburg inviting people to have a ball this summer

By Stephanie Koithan

An order of Rocky Mountain oysters awaits a hungry testicle connoisseur.
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us