Spurs player Keldon Johnson to hold free basketball camp for San Antonio youth

Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs power forward Keldon Johnson throws down a dunk.
San Antonio Spurs starter Keldon Johnson is hosting yet another free basketball camp for Alamo City youth next week.
The camp will take place July 25 and 26 at San Antonio's Cornerstone High School, running 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The program is free for boys and girls from ages 8 to 15. All parents need to do is fill out an online form
to secure their child's spot.
Keldon and his brother Kaleb, who plays for Silver and Black's G-League affiliate in Austin, will host the clinic. As part of the camp, all participants will receive a free T-shirt.
It's not the first time the Spurs standout has hosted a free clinic. Johnson held a similar camp in Laredo in May, and another back in 2022 at San Antonio's Brunswick School.
"For me, giving back to the city of San Antonio is mandatory," Johnson told TV station KENS5
. "Since I was a rookie, San Antonio has always brought me in and welcomed me with open arms with the fans and the San Antonio Spurs fan base."
Johnson's been in the Alamo City since he was drafted by the team in 2019 as the 29th overall pick. During the last NBA season, his fifth with the Spurs, he averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game.
