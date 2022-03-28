Spurs raise $200,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank by selling Coach Pop-branded NFTs

Instagram / spurs
The Spurs' Gregg Popovich recently broke the NBA record for coach with the most regular season victories.
The Spurs have raised $200,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank by selling non-fungible tokens
, or NFTs, in honor of Head Coach Gregg Popovich breaking the NBA's all-time record for the most regular-season victories
.
For those of you wondering what the hell NFTs are, they're digital images encrypted using blockchain technology, meaning that each is unique and can't be duplicated. Think of them as digital trading cards of a sort, according to advocates. Skeptics, however, liken the NFT market to a giant Ponzi scheme.
Either way, it appears Coach Pop is tech-savvy for a 73 year old. The Express-News reports
that it was his idea to sell the NFTs to raise money for charity.
Dubbed the "1336 Coach Pop Collection
," the project was minted in collaboration with Toronto-based cryptocurrency platform Cultos
. It marks the first time the Spurs have dabbled in the world of Crypto, the Express-News
reports. The collection features images of five offensive play-cards hand-drawn by Coach Pop himself.
The average price for the NFTs, bought and sold using the cryptocurrency Ethereum, is about $6,500, and some are still available for purchase. If the thought of spending thousands of dollars on an online file doesn't make you flinch, here's your chance.
