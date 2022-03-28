Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Spurs raise $200,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank by selling Coach Pop-branded NFTs

The digitally encrypted tokens are still on sale, and they are going for an average of $6,500.

By on Mon, Mar 28, 2022 at 4:12 pm

The Spurs' Gregg Popovich recently broke the NBA record for coach with the most regular season victories. - INSTAGRAM / SPURS
Instagram / spurs
The Spurs' Gregg Popovich recently broke the NBA record for coach with the most regular season victories.

The Spurs have raised $200,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank by selling non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, in honor of Head Coach Gregg Popovich breaking the NBA's all-time record for the most regular-season victories.

For those of you wondering what the hell NFTs are, they're digital images encrypted using blockchain technology, meaning that each is unique and can't be duplicated. Think of them as digital trading cards of a sort, according to advocates. Skeptics, however, liken the NFT market to a giant Ponzi scheme.

Either way, it appears Coach Pop is tech-savvy for a 73 year old. The Express-News reports that it was his idea to sell the NFTs to raise money for charity.

Dubbed the "1336 Coach Pop Collection," the project was minted in collaboration with Toronto-based cryptocurrency platform Cultos. It marks the first time the Spurs have dabbled in the world of Crypto, the Express-News reports. The collection features images of five offensive play-cards hand-drawn by Coach Pop himself.

The average price for the NFTs, bought and sold using the cryptocurrency Ethereum, is about $6,500, and some are still available for purchase. If the thought of spending thousands of dollars on an online file doesn't make you flinch, here's your chance.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Arts Slideshows

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Arts Slideshows

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Trending

Fiesta San Antonio begins with a bang this weekend — here are some highlights

By Kiko Martinez

Fiesta runs from Mar. 31-Apr. 10 this year.

The Grizzlies' Morant will present major obstacle for San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday's game

By M. Solis

The Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday.

Musicians mark sixth month of San Antonio Symphony strike with weekend protests

By Sanford Nowlin

Members of the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony and their supporters gather in front of the Tobin Center on Saturday.

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

By Marco Aquino

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

Also in Arts

The Grizzlies' Morant will present major obstacle for San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday's game

By M. Solis

The Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday.

Fiesta San Antonio begins with a bang this weekend — here are some highlights

By Kiko Martinez

Fiesta runs from Mar. 31-Apr. 10 this year.

Nat Geo Live lecture series explores role of women in ancient Egypt at the Tobin Center Sunday

By Dana Nichols

Speaker Kara Cooney is professor of Egyptian Art and Architecture at UCLA.

San Antonio's Pastie Pops bring Viva La Tease to the Bonham Exchange Saturday

By Mike McMahan

San Antonio's Pastie Pops bring Viva La Tease to the Bonham Exchange Saturday
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us