Spurs superfan and Gregg Popovich share viral moment

A video showing Spurs superfan Sovia Lauriano and Coach Gregg Popovich sharing a hug during a meet-and-greet event went viral over the weekend.The heartwarming moment took place ahead of Saturday's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Lauriano, known as the “Spurs Lady,” drove 2,000 miles over four days to attend the ceremony, according to the clip, which the NBA shared via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.Decked out in Spurs gear, Lauriano eagerly watched Popovich sign a commemorative poster. When Popovich asked for a hug, she was more than happy to oblige.The video has already garnered 565,000 views. Many who commented on it praised Pop and the Spurs organization, which has a rep as one of the most-fan friendly franchises in NBA."So wholesome ❤️," X user @jordanfogs commented."Awww, that's so sweet of Pop. The lady did deserve a big hug! ❤️," user @Free_Spirit2972 added.Popovich, along with Becky Hammon and Tony Parker, were inducted into the Hall of Fame Saturday. The trio earned honors for their contributions to the sport of basketball and their achievements on and off the court.