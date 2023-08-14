LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Spurs superfan and Gregg Popovich share viral moment

Video of the hug between Coach Pop and the fan who drove 2,000 miles to see him has racked up 565,000 online views.

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 12:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sovia Lauriano (left) and Gregg Popovich (right) share a hug prior to Popovich's induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. - Screen shot / X @NBA
Screen shot / X @NBA
Sovia Lauriano (left) and Gregg Popovich (right) share a hug prior to Popovich's induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
A video showing Spurs superfan Sovia Lauriano and Coach Gregg Popovich sharing a hug during a meet-and-greet event went viral over the weekend.

The heartwarming moment took place ahead of Saturday's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Lauriano, known as the “Spurs Lady,” drove 2,000 miles over four days to attend the ceremony, according to the clip, which the NBA shared via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Decked out in Spurs gear, Lauriano eagerly watched Popovich sign a commemorative poster. When Popovich asked for a hug, she was more than happy to oblige.
The video has already garnered 565,000 views. Many who commented on it praised Pop and the Spurs organization, which has a rep as one of the most-fan friendly franchises in NBA.

"So wholesome ❤️," X user @jordanfogs commented.

"Awww, that's so sweet of Pop. The lady did deserve a big hug! ❤️," user @Free_Spirit2972 added.

Popovich, along with Becky Hammon and Tony Parker, were inducted into the Hall of Fame Saturday. The trio earned honors for their contributions to the sport of basketball and their achievements on and off the court.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'This is Halloween!' — Tim Burton-themed exhibition debuts at the McNay Art Museum this week

By Caroline Wolff

Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin, TL1994.4.1.3. © Disney © Tim Burton

New Trinity Press book compiles 40 favorites from TPR's storytelling program Worth Repeating

By Bryan Rindfuss

Filmmaker and author John Phillip Santos speaks at one of TPR’s Worth Repeating events.

48 Hour Film Project to showcase new works from San Antonio filmmakers at Saturday screening

By Colin Houston

Local filmmakers had two days to make their entries for the competition.

Tim Heidecker talks about mixing comedy and rock with his ‘Two Tims’ tour

By Mike McMahan

Heidecker came to prominence via the Adult Swim sketch comedy show Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

Also in Arts

'This is Halloween!' — Tim Burton-themed exhibition debuts at the McNay Art Museum this week

By Caroline Wolff

Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin, TL1994.4.1.3. © Disney © Tim Burton

New Trinity Press book compiles 40 favorites from TPR's storytelling program Worth Repeating

By Bryan Rindfuss

Filmmaker and author John Phillip Santos speaks at one of TPR’s Worth Repeating events.

Tobin Center presents free screening of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Friday

By Jace Gertz

The "threequel" was released to critical acclaim.

48 Hour Film Project to showcase new works from San Antonio filmmakers at Saturday screening

By Colin Houston

Local filmmakers had two days to make their entries for the competition.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us