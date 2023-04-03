STOMP comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center this weekend as part of national tour

STOMP's performances have prevailed as an international phenomenon.

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 5:22 pm

The STOMP company had its last New York East Village show in January after a famed 29-year run.
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
The STOMP company had its last New York East Village show in January after a famed 29-year run.
STOMP’s exciting and loud eight-person percussion ensemble is known for being anything but traditional.

Trash cans, brooms, newspapers and even toilet plungers have their place both on the stage and in the setlist, where everyday items — including objects that many consider garbage — are used to create captivating rhythms and entirely unique music pieces.

It’s a performance that both starts and ends with a bang — and includes plenty more banging in between.

The STOMP company had its last New York East Village show in January after a famed 29-year run, but the touring troupe is far from done. San Antonio is one of more than a dozen stops across the Northeastern and Southern U.S. this spring for STOMP, whose performances have prevailed as an international phenomenon.

$27.60-$79.50, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7 and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

