Study: San Antonio Spurs' arena most injury-prone in the NBA

The study is sure to worry Spurs' fans, some of whom are already concerned about whether Victor Wembanyama will be more injury prone like other big men in the league.

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 2:40 pm

Since 2010, the Frost Bank Center — the former AT&T Center — averaged 2.6 injuries per game.
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Spurs and Entertainment
Since 2010, the Frost Bank Center — the former AT&T Center — averaged 2.6 injuries per game.
The San Antonio Spurs' Frost Bank Center — formerly the AT&T Center — has the bad luck of being the most injury-prone arena in the NBA, according to a new study published by sports-gambling website Betting.com.

The Frost Bank Center averaged 2.6 injuries per game over the past decade, according to the analysis. To determine the NBA's most "cursed" courts, Betting.com compiled data from NBA databases, analyzing 25,000 injuries since 2010. The league median was 1.84 injuries per game.

"The fact that San Antonio has been partnered with Methodist Healthcare since 2015 only serves to underline the irony that their home arena is top of the casualty list," the study said.

The notion of the Frost Bank Center having such a record is likely to send shivers down the spines of Alamo City worrywarts. After all, commentators already raised the alarm that the team's No. 1 draft pick, 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama, could be injury-prone like other exceptionally tall players.

On the other end of the spectrum, New Orleans' Smoothie King Center, home of the Pelicans, was ranked as the least injury-prone arena in the NBA. It only had 1.19 injuries per game on average, the study said.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

