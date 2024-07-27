WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Sunday event at San Antonio's McNay will blend Upward Mobility exhibition and poetry

San Antonio Poet Laureate Eduardo “Eddie” Vega and other local poets will participate in the multimedia event.

By on Sat, Jul 27, 2024 at 8:27 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge De La Torre Brothers, Colonial Atmosphere - Bryan Rindfuss
Bryan Rindfuss
De La Torre Brothers, Colonial Atmosphere
In March 2024, brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre unveiled their exhibition Upward Mobility at the McNay Art Museum.

Four months later, San Antonio Poet Laureate Eduardo “Eddie” Vega and others will gather this Sunday for a multimedia event, blending the de la Torres’ brothers’ sculptures and lenticular prints with written rhymes and revelations.

Upward Mobility examines culture, lifestyle and the political climate on both sides of the United States-Mexico border, using a smorgasbord of visual influences, from Aztec mythology and Catholic iconography to 1990s pop culture. Despite its wit, humor and eye-popping color palette, the installation doesn’t shy away from earnest and weighty commentary on immigration and overconsumption.

San Antonio Poet Laureate Vega tackles similar issues in his body of work, including the published collections Chicharra Chorus and Somos Nopales. Nicknamed “The Taco-Poet of Texas,” Vega’s work centers on food, Tejano culture, social justice and the unexpected intersections between them.

Three more local poets — Georgie Lee, Mark Heinlein and Violeta Garza — will join Vega at this reading.

Tickets are free for McNay members, children under 12 and participants of the Museums For All program. Admission for nonmember adults is $20. Ticket price includes museum admission and access to Upward Mobility.

Free-$20, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich toasts Tim Duncan before every dinner, Steve Kerr says

By Michael Karlis

Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich won five NBA championships in 15 years with Tim Duncan by his side.

San Antonio Reggae Festival taking place this Saturday at Rosedale Park

By Michael Karlis

People dance to the music at 2023's San Antonio Reggae Festival.

Luminaria shining spotlight on San Antonio artists with exhibition and youth poetry slam

By Stephanie Koithan

A special exhibit will feature the work of Luminaria artists.

Where to watch the Paris Olympics in San Antonio this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

The Olympic Opening Ceremony kicks off Friday.

San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich toasts Tim Duncan before every dinner, Steve Kerr says

By Michael Karlis

Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich won five NBA championships in 15 years with Tim Duncan by his side.

New shoe named for San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama getting negative online reviews

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters last summer.

1980 movie oddity Xanadu showing on big screen in San Antonio this Tuesday

By Sanford Nowlin

Xanadu is a convoluted fantasy musical starring Olivia Newton-John and dance great Gene Kelly in his last feature role.

Three San Antonio-tied athletes heading to Paris Olympic Games

By Stephanie Koithan

Fred Kerley, born in San Antonio, took home Olympic silver at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us