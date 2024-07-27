Sunday event at San Antonio's McNay will blend Upward Mobility exhibition and poetry

click to enlarge
Bryan Rindfuss
De La Torre Brothers, Colonial Atmosphere
In March 2024, brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre unveiled their exhibition Upward Mobility
at the McNay Art Museum.
Four months later, San Antonio Poet Laureate Eduardo “Eddie” Vega and others will gather this Sunday for a multimedia event, blending the de la Torres’ brothers’ sculptures and lenticular prints with written rhymes and revelations.
Upward Mobility
examines culture, lifestyle and the political climate on both sides of the United States-Mexico border, using a smorgasbord of visual influences, from Aztec mythology and Catholic iconography to 1990s pop culture. Despite its wit, humor and eye-popping color palette, the installation doesn’t shy away from earnest and weighty commentary on immigration and overconsumption.
San Antonio Poet Laureate Vega tackles similar issues in his body of work, including the published collections Chicharra Chorus
and Somos Nopales
. Nicknamed “The Taco-Poet of Texas,” Vega’s work centers on food, Tejano culture, social justice and the unexpected intersections between them.
Three more local poets — Georgie Lee, Mark Heinlein and Violeta Garza — will join Vega at this reading.
Tickets are free for McNay members, children under 12 and participants of the Museums For All program. Admission for nonmember adults is $20.
Ticket price includes museum admission and access to Upward Mobility.
Free-$20, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.
