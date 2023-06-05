Supergirl star Sasha Calle soars into San Antonio for red carpet screening of The Flash

click to enlarge Brandon Rodriguez Sasha Calle answers questions from the media during an appearance at the Palladium Theater.

Supergirl soared into San Antonio’s Palladium Theater Sunday night for a premiere of the new DC Comics film The Flash.



Sasha Calle, who portrays Supergirl in the film, was present at the special screening, arranged for media, influencers and a select number of ticketholders.



Calle, a Boston native of Colombian ancestry, is known for her role as Lola Rosales on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, for which she earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. The Flash is her first feature film.



During a Q&A session with the media, Calle said she wanted young Latinas to identify with her portrayal of the iconic superhero.



“You’re a Supergirl; you’re Supergirl with me," she said. "Even if it's not a girl. I don't care who it is — it’s all of us up there.”



Calle told the Current she'd only just arrived in San Antonio but was impressed with the reception.



"We have been traveling all over, but everyone has been so nice, loving, and kind, and I am just happy to be here," she said.



releases in theaters Friday, June 16.