Superhero Comic Con bringing big stars to San Antonio this weekend

The four-day event will feature 29 celebrity guests including A-listers Chris Pine, Jake Gyllenhaal, Diego Luna and Orlando Bloom along with fan faves Helen Slater (Supergirl) and Andy Serkis (Planet of the Apes). Activities start Thursday and run through Sunday at the Freeman Expo Center, 3201 E. Houston St.
Pine brings plenty of geek cred thanks to his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the rebooted Star Trek franchise and his starring role in last year's Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom will bring out Lord of the Rings fans hoping to meet Legolas.
Gyllenhaal is coming off a press tour for his recent remake of Road House and has been on record numerous times stating he still wants to play Batman, even after losing the role in Batman Begins to Christian Bale.
Superhero Comic Con will include celebrity panel discussions and, naturally, cosplay competitions. Fans also will be able pose for photos with favorite celebrities and peruse art by renowned comic book artists at booths throughout the event center.
Tickets are available online only.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed