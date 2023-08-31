BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Teatro Audaz presents Texas premiere of Brian Quijada's Somewhere Over the Border

The play is based both on the true journey of the author's mother and on L. Frank Baum's Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

By on Thu, Aug 31, 2023 at 10:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Teatro Audaz's production is directed by Laura T. Garza alongside Associate Director Abe Ramirez. - Mason Ortiz
Mason Ortiz
Teatro Audaz's production is directed by Laura T. Garza alongside Associate Director Abe Ramirez.
Teatro Audaz's latest production marks the Texas premiere of Brian Quijada's Somewhere Over the Border.

Directed by Laura T. Garza alongside Associate Director Abe Ramirez, the musical weaves the tale of Reina, a young girl from El Salvador, and her journey toward the American Dream.

Based both on the true journey of the author's mother and on L. Frank Baum's Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the performance follows Reina's trek step by step. Much as in Baum's work she finds many new friends and tribulations as she makes her way to the border.

For this production, the San Antonio-based theater company will perform at the McAllister Theater on San Antonio College's campus.

$15-$35, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday Sept. 2-17, McAllister Theater, 1300 San Pedro Ave., (361) 444-3931, teatroaudaz.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Jace Gertz

Jace Gertz

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich brings his Stories from the Top Rope tour to San Antonio Saturday

By Colin Houston

Stories from the Top Rope is Kevin Von Erich's first public speaking tour.

San Antonio artist Lindsey Hurd transforms found objects into ephemeral masterpieces

By Bryan Rindfuss

Left to right: Lindsey Hurd's Asshole, Manalive and Stages III.

100A Productions brings four-person parody The 39 Steps to the Tobin Center this week

By Caroline Wolff

The 39 Steps employs a cast of only four actors to play nearly 150 characters.

Anime convention San Japan is back for Labor Day weekend bash in downtown San Antonio

By Macks Cook

Cosplayers at San Japan.

Also in Arts

WWE icon John Cena returning to San Antonio for October bout

By Brandon Rodriguez

John Cena is among the celebrities who's made the jump from the wrestling ring to the big screen.

San Antonio artist Lindsey Hurd transforms found objects into ephemeral masterpieces

By Bryan Rindfuss

Left to right: Lindsey Hurd's Asshole, Manalive and Stages III.

The Witte's Al Rendon retrospective shows the arc of a 50-year photographic career

By Marco Aquino

The Witte's Al Rendon retrospective shows the arc of a 50-year photographic career

Report: NCAA passes over San Antonio's Alamodome for 2031 Final Four

By Michael Karlis

With professional sports stadiums having an average lifespan of 20-30 years, the Alamodome might be nearing its expiration date.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us