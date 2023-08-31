Teatro Audaz presents Texas premiere of Brian Quijada's Somewhere Over the Border

click to enlarge
Mason Ortiz
Teatro Audaz's production is directed by Laura T. Garza alongside Associate Director Abe Ramirez.
Teatro Audaz's latest production marks the Texas premiere of Brian Quijada's Somewhere Over the Border.
Directed by Laura T. Garza alongside Associate Director Abe Ramirez, the musical weaves the tale of Reina, a young girl from El Salvador, and her journey toward the American Dream.
Based both on the true journey of the author's mother and on L. Frank Baum's Wonderful Wizard of Oz
, the performance follows Reina's trek step by step. Much as in Baum's work she finds many new friends and tribulations as she makes her way to the border.
For this production, the San Antonio-based theater company will perform at the McAllister Theater on San Antonio College's campus.
$15-$35, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday Sept. 2-17, McAllister Theater, 1300 San Pedro Ave., (361) 444-3931, teatroaudaz.com.
