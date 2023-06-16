Texan drag queen Alyssa Edwards will strut her stuff at the Bonham Exchange on June 22

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment Edwards owns and operates Beyond Belief Dancing Co. in her hometown of Mesquite.

Originally making her name competing in the Miss Gay America pageant and in season five of, Alyssa Edwards is bringing her Mesquite, Texas glam down I-35 for two shows at the Bonham Exchange.Despite losing on, Edwards became a fan favorite for her sassy Southern attitude, magnetic attraction to mirrors and unbelievable dancing talent.Thanks to that unusual mix, she later appeared on the second season of, and now owns and operates Beyond Belief Dancing Co. in her hometown of Mesquite, which was the subject of the Netflix docuseries