Texan drag queen Alyssa Edwards will strut her stuff at the Bonham Exchange on June 22

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 3:48 pm

click to enlarge Edwards owns and operates Beyond Belief Dancing Co. in her hometown of Mesquite. - Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment
Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment
Edwards owns and operates Beyond Belief Dancing Co. in her hometown of Mesquite.
Originally making her name competing in the Miss Gay America pageant and in season five of RuPaul's Drag Race, Alyssa Edwards is bringing her Mesquite, Texas glam down I-35 for two shows at the Bonham Exchange.

Despite losing on Drag Race, Edwards became a fan favorite for her sassy Southern attitude, magnetic attraction to mirrors and unbelievable dancing talent.

Thanks to that unusual mix, she later appeared on the second season of Drag Race All Stars, and now owns and operates Beyond Belief Dancing Co. in her hometown of Mesquite, which was the subject of the Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen.

$40-$50, 10:30 p.m. and midnight Thursday, June 22, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St., facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.

