The Art and Science of Margaret Craig is on display in the San Antonio Art League's space

Craig ‘s work speaks to the delicate balance of eco-structures that are subjected to endless cycles of post-consumer waste. Although delicate and seemingly fragile, her work both mimics and bears the scars of this constant interaction in a real and profound way.
“My work is rooted in the symbiotic eco-structure we all precariously live in and involves an elaborate, possibly excessive, process that (re)cycles the original post-consumer paper and plastic through several art forms and media, including acrylic, watercolor, printmaking, marbling, papermaking and sculpture,” Craig said in a statement.
Her imagery, though derived from nature, includes the waste of commercial products, revealing the traces of branding embedded far beyond logic and reason.
The exhibition closes Nov. 2.
Free, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, The San Antonio Art League + Museum, 130 King William St., (210) 973-4188, [email protected], saalm.org.
