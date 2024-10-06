SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

The Art and Science of Margaret Craig is on display in the San Antonio Art League's space

Craig's imagery, though derived from nature, includes the waste of commercial products.

By on Sun, Oct 6, 2024 at 9:16 am

click to enlarge Craig's work makes use of recycled materials. - Courtesy Image / Margaret Craig
Courtesy Image / Margaret Craig
Craig's work makes use of recycled materials.
Remarkably skilled printmaker, multimedia artist and scientist Margaret Craig has been named The San Antonio Art League + Museum’s Artist of the Year, and her exhibition The Art and Science of Margaret Craig is currently on view in the group’s King William space.

Craig ‘s work speaks to the delicate balance of eco-structures that are subjected to endless cycles of post-consumer waste. Although delicate and seemingly fragile, her work both mimics and bears the scars of this constant interaction in a real and profound way.

“My work is rooted in the symbiotic eco-structure we all precariously live in and involves an elaborate, possibly excessive, process that (re)cycles the original post-consumer paper and plastic through several art forms and media, including acrylic, watercolor, printmaking, marbling, papermaking and sculpture,” Craig said in a statement.

Her imagery, though derived from nature, includes the waste of commercial products, revealing the traces of branding embedded far beyond logic and reason.

The exhibition closes Nov. 2.

Free, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, The San Antonio Art League + Museum, 130 King William St., (210) 973-4188, [email protected], saalm.org.

