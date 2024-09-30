SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

The Price is Right Live returns to San Antonio's Tobin Center this spring

Folks will have the chance to spin the Big Wheel and maybe even win prizes.

By on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 at 3:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Game show host Todd Newton hosts The Price Is Right Live during a tour stop in Miami. - Wikimedia Commons / Carmcarp1
Wikimedia Commons / Carmcarp1
Game show host Todd Newton hosts The Price Is Right Live during a tour stop in Miami.
San Antonio fans will get the chance to spin the Big Wheel when the Price is Right Live rolls back into the Tobin Center this spring.

The touring live version of the long-running TV game show will take to the Tobin Stage on Sunday, March 16. Pre-sale tickets for Tobin Members will become available at 10 a.m. Oct. 1, while general-sales tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 4. VIP ticket packages also will be available.

Just like on TV, attendees at The Price Is Right Live will have the chance to participate in fan-favorite games such Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase. In typical Price is Right fashion, those participants have shots at prizes  including appliances, electronics, dream vacations and even brand-new cars.

Price is Right Live isn't a television event, however, so don't get your hopes up about waving to Aunt Tillie in Duluth.

$29.50 and up, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 16, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Two key backers of San Antonio Philharmonic sue, demand loan repayment

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church.

San Antonio's Paper Tiger hosting Hello Kitty rave this Thursday

By Stephanie Koithan

Hello Kitty will be in the club and posing with fans for photos.

Revamped San Antonio Spurs have varying expectations heading into the season

By Michael Karlis

Revamped San Antonio Spurs have varying expectations heading into the season

The new memoir by Sam Kindrick, San Antonio’s chronicler of ‘outlaw country,’ is one wild ride

By Bill Baird

Action Magazine's Sam Kindrick didn't just chronicle Texas' "outlaw country" scene. He lived the life.

Revamped San Antonio Spurs have varying expectations heading into the season

By Michael Karlis

Revamped San Antonio Spurs have varying expectations heading into the season

The new memoir by Sam Kindrick, San Antonio’s chronicler of ‘outlaw country,’ is one wild ride

By Bill Baird

Action Magazine's Sam Kindrick didn't just chronicle Texas' "outlaw country" scene. He lived the life.

Two key backers of San Antonio Philharmonic sue, demand loan repayment

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church.

San Antonio sports fans mad that Spurs players wore UT gear to UTSA-Longhorns game

By Michael Karlis

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown throws a pass during the Roadrunners' loss to Texas on Saturday.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us