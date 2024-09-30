The Price is Right Live returns to San Antonio's Tobin Center this spring

The touring live version of the long-running TV game show will take to the Tobin Stage on Sunday, March 16. Pre-sale tickets for Tobin Members will become available at 10 a.m. Oct. 1, while general-sales tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 4. VIP ticket packages also will be available.
Just like on TV, attendees at The Price Is Right Live will have the chance to participate in fan-favorite games such Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase. In typical Price is Right fashion, those participants have shots at prizes including appliances, electronics, dream vacations and even brand-new cars.
Price is Right Live isn't a television event, however, so don't get your hopes up about waving to Aunt Tillie in Duluth.
$29.50 and up, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 16, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
