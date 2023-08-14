'This is Halloween!' — Tim Burton-themed exhibition debuts at the McNay Art Museum this week

click to enlarge Tim Burton, Courtesy of McNay Art Museum Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin, TL1994.4.1.3. © Disney © Tim Burton

The McNay Art Museum's newest exhibition pays homage to the twisted world of Tim Burton's, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.On view through Jan. 14, 2024, "Dreamland: Tim Burton'swill feature maquettes, or small models, used by Burton during the stop-motion film's production, pairing them with more than 50 years' worth of chilling paintings, macabre photographs and grotesque sculptures pulled from the McNay's collection — all selected to capture the spirit of Burton's beloved Christmas-ween tale."Dreamland" reacquaints audiences with many of Burton's quirky characters, including Oogie Boogie, Bone Crusher and the iconic Jack Skellington, while introducing visitors to new monsters and misfits from the minds of modern artists.Museum members are invited to enjoy a preview beginning at 10 a.m. on opening day. Admission will extend to all guests beginning at 4 p.m. Exhibition details, tickets and samples of eerie artwork are available on the McNay's website.