LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

'This is Halloween!' — Tim Burton-themed exhibition debuts at the McNay Art Museum this week

'Dreamland: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas' pays homage to the stop-motion classic, which marks its 30th anniversary this year.

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin, TL1994.4.1.3. © Disney © Tim Burton - Tim Burton, Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Tim Burton, Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin, TL1994.4.1.3. © Disney © Tim Burton
The McNay Art Museum's newest exhibition pays homage to the twisted world of Tim Burton's The Night Before Christmas, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

On view through Jan. 14, 2024, "Dreamland: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" will feature maquettes, or small models, used by Burton during the stop-motion film's production, pairing them with more than 50 years' worth of chilling paintings, macabre photographs and grotesque sculptures pulled from the McNay's collection — all selected to capture the spirit of Burton's beloved Christmas-ween tale.

"Dreamland" reacquaints audiences with many of Burton's quirky characters, including Oogie Boogie, Bone Crusher and the iconic Jack Skellington, while introducing visitors to new monsters and misfits from the minds of modern artists.

Museum members are invited to enjoy a preview beginning at 10 a.m. on opening day. Admission will extend to all guests beginning at 4 p.m. Exhibition details, tickets and samples of eerie artwork are available on the McNay's website.

$10-$20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17-Jan. 14, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Spurs superfan and Gregg Popovich share viral moment

By Brandon Rodriguez

Spurs superfan and Gregg Popovich share viral moment

New Trinity Press book compiles 40 favorites from TPR's storytelling program Worth Repeating

By Bryan Rindfuss

Filmmaker and author John Phillip Santos speaks at one of TPR’s Worth Repeating events.

San Antonio extends public pool season as heatwave continues

By Michael Karlis

Nine city swimming pools will remain open longer as a result of the heatwave.

Study: San Antonio Spurs' arena most injury-prone in the NBA

By Michael Karlis

Since 2010, the Frost Bank Center — the former AT&T Center — averaged 2.6 injuries per game.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Spurs release additional 1,500 season-ticket memberships

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Spurs are offering an additional 1,500 season-ticket packages for the Frost Bank Center's lower and balcony levels.

Study: San Antonio Spurs' arena most injury-prone in the NBA

By Michael Karlis

Since 2010, the Frost Bank Center — the former AT&T Center — averaged 2.6 injuries per game.

San Antonio extends public pool season as heatwave continues

By Michael Karlis

Nine city swimming pools will remain open longer as a result of the heatwave.

Spurs superfan and Gregg Popovich share viral moment

By Brandon Rodriguez

Spurs superfan and Gregg Popovich share viral moment
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us