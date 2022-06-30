TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Three new exhibitions open at San Antonio's Blue Star Contemporary this week

The exhibitions 'Fake Plastic Forest,' 'De Ami' and 'The Other Side' will be on view Jul. 1-Oct. 9.

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge "Fake Plastic Forest" features works by artists France Dubois, Annette Isham, Işık Kaya and Leigh Merrill. - COURTESY OF FRANCE DUBOIS
Courtesy of France Dubois
"Fake Plastic Forest" features works by artists France Dubois, Annette Isham, Işık Kaya and Leigh Merrill.
Blue Star Contemporary is debuting three new exhibitions on First Friday that examine a diversity of themes.

The work of photographers and lens-based artists France Dubois, Annette Isham, Işık Kaya and Leigh Merrill has been collected in the group show "Fake Plastic Forest," which explores human interactions with nature. The artists explore themes of artifice, theatricality, truth, fiction and healing within the context of humans' relationship to and impact on the environment.

Andreas Till's solo exhibition "De Ami," meanwhile, explores the relationship between Americans and Germans between the years of 1945 and 2013. Utilizing found footage material from various archives, the artist chronicles the presence of American soldiers in his hometown of Heidelberg, Germany.

Rounding out the exhibitions is "The Other Side," a group show featuring a selection of films by artists Faezeh Nikoozad, Aki Pao-Chen Chiu, Breech Asher Harani and Fumiko Kikuchi. The films were selected from Darmstadt Sezession's 2021 prize shortlist and explore themes of change, transitions and morality.

Free, 6-9 p.m., Friday, Jul. 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 9, Blue Star Contemporary, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, bluestarcontemporary.org.

