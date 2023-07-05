Three new solo exhibitions debut at the Contemporary at Blue Star on First Friday

click to enlarge Michael Velliquette, courtesy of Contemporary at Blue Star Now heaven’s river drowns its banks, and floods of joy have run abroad, Paper sculpture, 25" x 25" x 6", 2017.

A trio of solo exhibitions at the Contemporary at Blue Star this month showcases the great variety of media and diversity of themes explored in the works of three contemporary artists, particularly since the pandemic.In the oil paintings and stark charcoal portraits of "Unmooring," San Antonio-based artist Brittany Ham explores the isolating effects of lockdown in conjunction with the ruptures of childbirth and early motherhood.In the enigmatic, quiet photographs of "Stadtwald," Austin-based artist Adam Schreiber captures the forgotten, desolated corners of Berlin. What's more, his photos of mysterious singular and grouped objects make the viewer question the difference between what they are seeing versus what they are perceiving.Finally, sculptor Michael Velliquette constructs miniature palaces of pulp with the incredibly intricate paper sculptures of "The Direct Path." His multilayered and multicolored "structural collages" are as elaborate and as meditatively created as the building architecture we are used to — just on a much smaller scale.The three exhibitions will open during the Contemporary's monthly First Friday open house, offering guests the perfect opportunity to step in on a whim and experience wonders.