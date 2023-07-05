Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Three new solo exhibitions debut at the Contemporary at Blue Star on First Friday

The exhibitions showcase the work of artists Brittany Ham, Adam Schreiber and Michael Velliquette.

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 8:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Now heaven’s river drowns its banks, and floods of joy have run abroad, Paper sculpture, 25" x 25" x 6", 2017. - Michael Velliquette, courtesy of Contemporary at Blue Star
Michael Velliquette, courtesy of Contemporary at Blue Star
Now heaven’s river drowns its banks, and floods of joy have run abroad, Paper sculpture, 25" x 25" x 6", 2017.
A trio of solo exhibitions at the Contemporary at Blue Star this month showcases the great variety of media and diversity of themes explored in the works of three contemporary artists, particularly since the pandemic.

In the oil paintings and stark charcoal portraits of "Unmooring," San Antonio-based artist Brittany Ham explores the isolating effects of lockdown in conjunction with the ruptures of childbirth and early motherhood.

In the enigmatic, quiet photographs of "Stadtwald," Austin-based artist Adam Schreiber captures the forgotten, desolated corners of Berlin. What's more, his photos of mysterious singular and grouped objects make the viewer question the difference between what they are seeing versus what they are perceiving.

Finally, sculptor Michael Velliquette constructs miniature palaces of pulp with the incredibly intricate paper sculptures of "The Direct Path." His multilayered and multicolored "structural collages" are as elaborate and as meditatively created as the building architecture we are used to — just on a much smaller scale.

The three exhibitions will open during the Contemporary's monthly First Friday open house, offering guests the perfect opportunity to step in on a whim and experience wonders.

Free, 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 7, noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 7-Sep. 3, Contemporary at Blue Star, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, contemporarysa.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Where to catch Fourth of July fireworks in and around San Antonio in 2023

By Colin Houston

Where to catch Fourth of July fireworks in and around San Antonio in 2023

New exhibitions at San Antonio's Artpace examine histories both public and personal

By Marco Aquino

Angela Guerra Walley's "We Are Quilted Together" installation is on display in Artpace's Main Space.

San Antonio's official Fourth of July celebration to light up Woodlawn Lake Park

By Dean Zach

The annual event features food vendors, children's activities and — of course — fireworks.

Grease is the word at the Wonder Theatre starting July 7

By Caroline Wolff

From left: Anthony Martucci as Danny Zuko, Lauren Campion as Sandy Dumbrowski, Alonzo Corona as Kenickie and Katrice Buchanan as Betty Rizzo.

Also in Arts

New exhibitions at San Antonio's Artpace examine histories both public and personal

By Marco Aquino

Angela Guerra Walley's "We Are Quilted Together" installation is on display in Artpace's Main Space.

San Antonio's Santikos chain buying 17 other cinemas across Southern U.S.

By Sanford Nowlin

Santikos Entertainment's theater holdings include San Antonio's Palladium.

Defending Drag: A Pride roundtable discussion with San Antonio drag performers

By Bryan Rindfuss

From left: Hunsen Abequeer, Foxxy Blue Snacks, Pancho Panza and Prada Hill-Dlux.

Spurs nearly sell-out preseason games as Wembymania grips San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Nose bleeds for the three preseason home games are selling for between $65-$85, according to Ticketmaster.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us