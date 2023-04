Three ways to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day in San Antonio this Saturday

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Peter Kniez San Antonio's independent bookstores will be hosting a variety of events on Saturday.

Saturday, April 29 is the 10th annual Independent Bookstore Day. Held on the last Saturday of April, the day is treated like a big party held across all of the independent bookstores in the country.Here's how some of San Antonio's own independent bookstores will be celebrating.Arguably the biggest event will be the grand opening of the newstore. Acting as a hub for the indie horror publisher of the same name, this shop will be the spot for fans of all things spooky. Since its announcement earlier this year , Ghoulish Books has been an anticipated addition to SA area's small bookshops. And it has been an even longer anticipated opening for its owners Max Booth III and Lori Michelle, who have long dreamed of opening this store."We don’t know what the future will hold for this store, but we are pumped up to begin a new journey as bookstore owners," Booth said in The Ghoulish Times newsletter about the opening. "It is something we have fantasized about the whole time we’ve known each other. It’s a little surreal to think we are actually doing it."The opening and holiday will be celebrated with invited authors performing live readings throughout the day. The first 25 customers who arrive will receive prizes. More events are planned for the future, such as movie and craft nights., the resident bookshop of the Pearl, will mark the occasion with a party on Saturday morning. Though mostly for younger readers, "Twiglets" of all ages are invited. There will be story times, snacks, crafts, photo ops and hourly raffle giveaways. Special guests the Very Hungry Caterpillar and the Rainbow Fish — who are celebrating their 54th and 31st anniversaries, respectively — will also be in attendance.will also be celebrating for the whole day, with exclusive items for sale and fun things to do — and even a photo booth. More details will disclosed closer to Saturday's event.