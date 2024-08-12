WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Tiger Woods-owned golf venue will debut in San Antonio this fall

The multi-million dollar venue will include 18-hole miniature golf courses plus a full-service restaurant, a bar and entertainment spaces.

By on Mon, Aug 12, 2024 at 3:05 pm

Tiger Woods has partnered with PopStroke Entertainment Group to bring a golf-themed venue to San Antonio.
Wikimedia Commons / Keith Allison
Tiger Woods has partnered with PopStroke Entertainment Group to bring a golf-themed venue to San Antonio.
PopStroke, a chain of Tiger Woods-linked golf and entertainment venues, will make its San Antonio debut this fall, according to the company's website.

The multi-million dollar facility will be located on a 3.3-acre lot off Presidio Parkway in the Landmark development near I-10 and Loop 1604, according to a report in the San Antonio Business journal.

Florida-based Pop Stroke locations feature two 18-hole mini-golf courses that are loosely inspired by the illustrious career of Woods, who can boast 15 majors, 82 wins and one grand slam. Though similar in concept to Top Golf, it offers courses rather than a driving range.

The venue also includes a full-service restaurant, bar and entertainment spaces. Golfers can place orders with an app and have food and drink delivered anywhere on the course.

The menu features golf-themed craft cocktails and bottled beer as well as standard pub fare such as wings, burgers and nachos. Standouts on the menu include the mahi mahi tacos with chimichurri and seasoned cotija cheese.

Pop Stroke locations are mostly concentrated in the U.S. Southeast, with locations in  Alabama, Florida and South Carolina. However, the company has expanded West with locations in Arizona, Nevada and Texas, according to its website.

Pop Stroke's presence in Texas already includes locations in Dallas and Katy. The company also recently broke ground in College Station.

Woods co-owns the company with golf equipment manufacturer TaylorMade and Wall Street executive Greg Bartoli, who formerly worked for JP Morgan.

