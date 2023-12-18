LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Tony Parker's No. 9 jersey returns to the rafts of San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

Parker's jersey was temporarily removed to stitch "Hall of Fame" onto the banner.

By on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 at 1:20 pm

click to enlarge Tony Parker watches as his No. 9 jersey is returned to the rafters of the Frost Bank Center on Sunday. - Meredith Garcia
Meredith Garcia
Tony Parker watches as his No. 9 jersey is returned to the rafters of the Frost Bank Center on Sunday.
Tony Parker's No. 9 jersey returned to the rafters of San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Sunday during an emotional ceremony prior to the Spurs' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The jersey had been removed temporarily to stitch "Hall of Fame" to the banner. Parker was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019 alongside Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, former assistant coach Becky Hammon and former player Pao Gasol.
Although Parker left San Antonio for Charlotte during his final season in the NBA, the Spurs legend told the crowd at the Frost Bank Center that the Alamo City will always be home.
"I've been very nostalgic lately. It's nice to see those memories, and you, by far, by far, are the best fans in the world," Parker told the crowd after a highlight video played on the jumbotron. "Thanks for the support. You all adopted me. San Antonio is home for me and always will be home. So, thank you very much."

Parker now joins Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, George Gervin and David Robinson as Hall of Famers whose numbers were retired by the Spurs.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

