Tony Parker's No. 9 jersey returns to the rafts of San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

click to enlarge Meredith Garcia Tony Parker watches as his No. 9 jersey is returned to the rafters of the Frost Bank Center on Sunday.

Another hall of famer in the rafters of the Frost Bank Center!

"San Antonio is home for me and it will always be home!"



Tony Parker addresses the crowd at halftime as the Spurs honor him for his enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Tony Parker's No. 9 jersey returned to the rafters of San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Sunday during an emotional ceremony prior to the Spurs' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.The jersey had been removed temporarily to stitch "Hall of Fame" to the banner. Parker was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019 alongside Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, former assistant coach Becky Hammon and former player Pao Gasol.Although Parker left San Antonio for Charlotte during his final season in the NBA, the Spurs legend told the crowd at the Frost Bank Center that the Alamo City will always be home."I've been very nostalgic lately. It's nice to see those memories, and you, by far, by far, are the best fans in the world," Parker told the crowd after a highlight video played on the jumbotron. "Thanks for the support. You all adopted me. San Antonio is home for me and always will be home. So, thank you very much."Parker now joins Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, George Gervin and David Robinson as Hall of Famers whose numbers were retired by the Spurs.