Touring production of Come From Away lands at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre March 15-16

Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Tony Award-winning musical is set in the aftermath of one of the world's deadliest terrorist attacks.
With only a few wooden chairs and a company barely larger than 10 members, Come From Away
tackles the heartrending, impossibly large and utterly true story of the aftermath of Sept. 11.
The Tony Award-winning musical centers the often-forgotten town of Gander, Newfoundland, which — in the midst of the post-9/11 U.S. airspace closure — opened its one airport to more than 7,000 stranded passengers, doubling the town's population in a single morning. Set in the aftermath of one of the world's deadliest terrorist attacks, Come From Away
bravely confronts themes of grief and xenophobia while sustaining a hopeful, and at times even humorous, undertone.
The story's focus is not so much on the events as the people — a gay couple retreating back into the closet, a Texan woman and an Englishman entering an awkward but endearing romance, a frantic mother of a New York City firefighter. Through unlikely friendships forged on cots in a cramped gymnasium, the "Islanders" and "plane people" open their borders — both literally and metaphorically — and rewrite the definition of home.
$45-$145, 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
