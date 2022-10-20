Touring production of Menopause The Musical shows that sexy has no age limit

click to enlarge
Courtesy of GFour Productions
The musical's characters first meet at a Bloomingdales' lingerie sale.
Las Vegas' longest-running scripted musical show is a loud-and-proud celebration of sisterhood and sexuality. Menopause The Musical
begins when four middle-aged women meet by chance at a Bloomingdale's lingerie sale.
Despite their starkly different backgrounds, each member of the quartet is stricken with grief about the passing of their younger, more carefree — and more "desirable" — self.
Through parodies of Baby Boomer-era hits infused with comedic lyrics detailing the symptoms of menopause, the "fab four" protagonists come to understand that sexy has no age limit.
$24.50-$74.50, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.