Touring production of Menopause The Musical shows that sexy has no age limit

The musical, which features parodies of Baby Boomer-era hits infused with comedic lyrics detailing the symptoms of menopause, comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center on Oct. 22.

By on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge The musical's characters first meet at a Bloomingdales' lingerie sale. - Courtesy of GFour Productions
Courtesy of GFour Productions
The musical's characters first meet at a Bloomingdales' lingerie sale.
Las Vegas' longest-running scripted musical show is a loud-and-proud celebration of sisterhood and sexuality. Menopause The Musical begins when four middle-aged women meet by chance at a Bloomingdale's lingerie sale.

Despite their starkly different backgrounds, each member of the quartet is stricken with grief about the passing of their younger, more carefree — and more "desirable" — self.

Through parodies of Baby Boomer-era hits infused with comedic lyrics detailing the symptoms of menopause, the "fab four" protagonists come to understand that sexy has no age limit.

$24.50-$74.50, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Arts Slideshows

What your San Antonio high school says about you

What your San Antonio high school says about you
All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022

All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022
Coordinate your Halloween costumes with your bestie/S.O. Halloween costumes aren’t just for kids expecting bucketfuls of candy, and coordinating your spooky digs with your partner, your platonic ride-or-die, or even a group of couples is a great way to get creative for the holiday. Whether you want your costume theme to lean a little spooky (Joker and Harley Quinn, Jason and Freddy, a horde of zombies!) or classic (peanut butter and jelly, Daphne and Velma, Dorothy and her Wizard of Oz posse), there is power in numbers, and you are sure to dominate any local costume contest if you get crafty with it. Photo by Jaime Monzon

25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less
Victoria's Black Swan Inn Tucked off of Austin Highway, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn is considered one of the most haunted places in the country, and is a destination for ghosthunters and thrillseekers alike. While people claim that ghosts from as far back as a Native American encampment, as well as from The Battle of Salado Creek — in which the Mexican Army and Texans clashed in 1842 — are present at the location, more recent ghosts also apparently haunt the property. A couple, Joline Woods and Park Street (yes, that was his real name), previously lived here. Joline died of cancer and Park later killed himself, and both of their ghosts have reportedly been sighted at the Inn. If you don’t believe in ghosts but like creepy fun, the Inn often hosts supernatural and spooky-themed events. Photo via Instagram / ernie_v88

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

