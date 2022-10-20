Touring production of Menopause The Musical shows that sexy has no age limit

click to enlarge Courtesy of GFour Productions The musical's characters first meet at a Bloomingdales' lingerie sale.

Las Vegas' longest-running scripted musical show is a loud-and-proud celebration of sisterhood and sexuality.begins when four middle-aged women meet by chance at a Bloomingdale's lingerie sale.Despite their starkly different backgrounds, each member of the quartet is stricken with grief about the passing of their younger, more carefree — and more "desirable" — self.Through parodies of Baby Boomer-era hits infused with comedic lyrics detailing the symptoms of menopause, the "fab four" protagonists come to understand that sexy has no age limit.