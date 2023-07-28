LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

TPR's Cinema Tuesdays continues with classic Argentine film Prisioneros de la Tierra on Aug. 1

The 1939 film will be screened at Santikos Northwest.

By on Fri, Jul 28, 2023 at 9:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Prisioneros De La Tierra was adapted from short stories by Horacio Quiroga. - Janus Films
Janus Films
Prisioneros De La Tierra was adapted from short stories by Horacio Quiroga.
A historical hit in Argentine cinema, Prisioneros De La Tierra paints a vivid picture of the horrors of labor exploitation, complete with a volatile love triangle.

The film was adapted from short stories by Horacio Quiroga, known for his ability to use the setting of the jungle, intertwined with elements of the supernatural and other oddities, to depict the human struggle. Its deeply human characters combined with the fiery plot makes for a riveting and introspective experience.

Presented as part of this summer's TPR Cinema Tuesdays series, the 1939 film will be screened at Santikos Northwest at the beginning of August.

$12-$17, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, Santikos Northwest, 7600 I-10 West, tpr.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Jace Gertz

Jace Gertz

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Burton Ball will bring a weekend of eerie fun to Wonderland of the Americas in October

By Jace Gertz

Attendees at the 2021 Burton Ball.

San Antonio Film Festival to showcase over 200 films across the Alamo City Aug. 1-6

By Macks Cook

Absolutely Augmented Reality is one of over 200 films featured in this year's festival.

Actor and comedian Paul Reiser drops in to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club Friday and Saturday

By Colin Houston

Reiser will return to his roots as a stand-up for his San Antonio appearance.

Paper Trail San Antonio returns to the Rock Box on Sunday

By Colin Houston

The gathering will host more than 40 artists and vendors representing a variety of artistic styles and mediums.

Also in Arts

A great white shark built entirely of legos is on display at San Antonio's Legoland

By Brandon Rodriguez

Kevin Hintz, who built the lego shark, stands with his creation inside Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio.

Dallas Cowboys open new pro shop at San Antonio's North Star Mall

By Michael Karlis

With the opening of the new San Antonio location, the Silver and Blue now operate 28 pro shop locations around the country.

Public Theater of San Antonio unveils new leadership team

By Nina Rangel

From left: Christina Casella, Asia Ciaravino, J. Robert "Jimmy" Moore and Rick Sanchez.

San Antonio Spurs exploring option of downtown arena to keep Wemby on board

By Michael Karlis

The 21-year-old AT&T Center in San Antonio is among the oldest arenas in the NBA.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us