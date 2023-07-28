TPR's Cinema Tuesdays continues with classic Argentine film Prisioneros de la Tierra on Aug. 1

click to enlarge Janus Films Prisioneros De La Tierra was adapted from short stories by Horacio Quiroga.

A historical hit in Argentine cinema,paints a vivid picture of the horrors of labor exploitation, complete with a volatile love triangle.The film was adapted from short stories by Horacio Quiroga, known for his ability to use the setting of the jungle, intertwined with elements of the supernatural and other oddities, to depict the human struggle. Its deeply human characters combined with the fiery plot makes for a riveting and introspective experience.Presented as part of this summer's TPR Cinema Tuesdays series, the 1939 film will be screened at Santikos Northwest at the beginning of August.